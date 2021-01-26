Video & Podcasts
Thailand News Today | Thailand’s vaccination roll-out | January 26
Bangkok restaurants may soon be allowed to stay open a little later. Health officials are considering easing up Covid-19 prevention measures by extending restaurant dine-in closing times to 11pm. If the proposal gets the green light, it may lead to the lifting of the alcohol ban.
After the order of shutting entertainment venues and banning alcohol sales in Bangkok, Samut Prakan, and Chonburi, the revenues in the alcohol beverage business plummeted. Under disease control measures, restaurants in Bangkok were ordered to stop dine-in services at 9pm and all alcohol sales banned at restaurants to limit gatherings.
According to the president of the Thai Alcohol Business Association, the current ban on alcohol is estimated to cost about 90 billion baht in revenue for businesses.
The Thai Chamber of Commerce says the Cabinet might review the proposal on closing hours tomorrow and act immediately to provide relief to restaurant operators as well as those in the alcohol beverage business.
At least 19 Covid-19 cases have been tracked back to 2 parties – a 5-day New Years celebration in Chiang Mai and a birthday party in Bangkok for a famous TV and radio host Techin Ployphet, aka DJ Matoom, on January 9.
A senior police officer in Bangkok is the latest case possibly linked to the Bangkok “party cluster.” The officer tested positive for Covid-19 after coming in contact with someone who attended the celebrity’s birthday at the Vertigo restaurant and bar on top of the Banyan Tree Hotel.
After the party, the actor, as well as other attendees, later tested positive for Covid-19. DJ Matoom also attended a New Year’s celebration in Chiang Mai from January 1 to 5, which is also linked to a number of cases.
In the ongoing investigation into the k-based drug cocktail linked to 11 deaths in Bangkok, police have arrested a man who allegedly mixed large amounts of narcotics to make the drug cocktail known as “K powdered milk.” Police say the cocktail includes ketamine mixed with methamphetamine, heroin and over-the-counter pills for anxiety and sleeping.
A 38 year old Taiwan national was arrested yesterday after police raided his condominium in Bangkok’s Ratchathewi district. Chou allegedly admitted to mixing the drugs to make “K powdered milk” and police say the formulas for the drug mixture were found on his mobile phone.
Earlier this month, 11 people died after taking the drug cocktail and dozens of people are still in hospital after consuming the illegal concoction. Police have arrested numerous suspected drug dealers who ran small scale and large scale operations.
The government plans to begin Thailand’s 3-phase vaccination plan on February 14, starting with healthcare and frontline workers as well as vulnerable groups.
The Public Health Minister says the first phase of inoculations starting next month will target 19 million Thai people in 4 priority groups…
– health workers in both public and private sectors.
– 6 million people with underlying conditions.
– 11 million people aged over 60.
– Covid-19 task force who are in close contact with infected patients.
The vaccine’s availability remains limited at this stage and only target groups who are at high risk of infection will be vaccinated during the first phase of the vaccination plan. Importantly, the vaccines will be free and are not compulsory.
The AstraZeneca vaccine, developed in partnership with Oxford University, was approved by the Thai government for emergency last week. The first batch of 50,000 doses are expected to arrive next month. Thailand also expects 200,000 doses of China’s Sinovac Biotech vaccine to arrive next month.
In a landmark decision, the Thai Senate has approved amendments to Thailand’s abortion laws allowing women to terminate their pregnancy during the first trimester and also lessening the punishment for women who have an abortion after 12 weeks of pregnancy.
The amendments will go into effect on February 12.
Abortion – during any stage of pregnancy – has been illegal under Thailand’s Criminal Code, with the exception that the pregnancy poses a health risk for the mother or if the woman was raped.
Yesterday, the Senate approved to amend the Criminal Code to allow abortions performed by a qualified doctor during the first trimester, which is the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. Women would not need to give a reason for the abortion.
The Senate also approved to lessen the punishment for women who terminated their pregnancy illegally.
Breaking Thailand’s record for highest daily spike in coronavirus cases, 959 new Covid-19 cases were reported today at the daily briefing.
The majority of new cases were found in proactive tracking and tracing in Samut Sakhon, which has been increased to test 60,000 people in the province this week. With more diligent testing in the Covid-19 hotspot, health officials expected a spike in reported cases. 848 of the 959 new cases were detected by proactive testing, most in Samut Sakhon and only 4 in Bangkok.
22 of the new cases reported today were detected in quarantine for those arriving to Thailand from abroad.
Thailand’s tourism targets film production to gain revenue during Covid-19 crisis
Thailand’s tourism officials have a new idea to draw in visitors: film production. The Tourism and Sports Ministry is aiming to generate around 3 billion baht from foreign film crews and is targeting projects with an investment over 100 million baht, hoping to compensate for the loss of revenue due to the lack of international tourists during the coronavirus pandemic.
Foreign tourism revenue drastically dropped nearly 83% in 2020, going from nearly 40 million tourists in 2019 to only 6.7 million tourists in 2020.
The tourism department’s director-general Anant Wongbenjarat says that Thailand welcomed 176 international film productions to the country last year, generating 1.73 billion baht for the local economy. But this is a sharp decrease compared to the previous year where the 740 foreign film crews generated 4.86 billion baht.
In August, the CCSA decided to grant special entry permission to film productions. 53 film production projects were based in Thailand during August and December, contributing 1.14 billion baht to the economy. Those entering Thailand must still undergo a 14 day quarantine.
“International productions can proceed and generate income for locals despite the tourism slowdown.”
Anant also says there are 4 more film production projects underway, and it is forecasted to generate 186 million baht, bringing the total to 57 projects. In the first half of this year, there will be nine more productions expected to come in and help create at least 800 jobs for locals.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Owners of vehicles emitting black smoke to be fined up to 5,000 baht
Owners of cars and trucks emitting an excessive amount of black smoke face a fine up to 5,000 baht. The heavy fine is an attempt to reduce air pollution in Bangkok. Along with the fine, the Department of Land Transport will also order the vehicle be suspended from use until its emission system is fixed.
According to the department, from October last year until January, 689,333 vehicles in Bangkok areas have been inspected for black smoke emissions, while 8,762 of them have been suspended from usage. Those vehicles emitting a high volume of smoke, but are under the safety standard, will receive warnings and owners are urged to check vehicle conditions and keep proper maintenance.
Vehicles with exceeding black smoke are urged to check their vehicles at the department’s certified vehicle inspection centres located around Bangkok’s outskirts, including Phutthamonthon, Romklao, and Khlong Luang areas. Motorists are also encouraged to help reduce air pollution caused by black smoke and PM2.5 particles by having their vehicles regularly serviced or alternately switching to electric or NGV-powered vehicles.
People who witness vehicles emitting black smoke can also report the authorities by calling 1584, or contact Line: @1584DLT, or via DLT GPS mobile application.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Thailand Retirement and Digital Nomads – Missed visa opportunities | VIDEO
Two visas Thailand should be promoting right now!
If there were two more groups, more perfect suited for the Thai lifestyle, I don’t know what they are.
Thailand’s immigration laws for long-stays have always been a challenge, retirement is just one of those categories.
It would seem like a perfect win win situation to invite people to come and live in your country to see out their leisure years and then be able to access the country’s hospital system, both public and private, in their later years. Of course they need to prove some sort of adequate income level and ensure that they would never be a burden on the Thai health system.
Retirees are great spenders, they have the time to travel and the time to enjoy spending any of the money they’ve accumulated over their life. They rent properties from Thai owners and keep their disposable income circulating around the Thai economy.
But slight changes and tweaks in what’s called the retirement visa, or the Geeza visa, over the past few years have made it increasingly difficult for people over 50, the lower minimum age, to enjoy a long-stay in Thailand.
And once they’re here they still have to do their 90 reports and apply to renew their visa. The requirements for money in the bank and proof of income have also reached levels which will preclude a vast swathe of possible retirees who don’t necessarily want to live a life of luxury in Thailand but otherwise have adequate funds for a comfortable lifestyle.
Unlike some of Thailand’s neighbours, there’s certainly no program to actively entice retirees, make it easy to import a car or furnishings or provide some sort of concierge service to make your settling in Thailand easier.
The other group shunned by the Thai immigration system, and a huge missed opportunity, are the digital nomads.
Now we all have our own visions of what a digital nomad is… usually someone camped in a cafe using the free wifi and staying there for hours trading stocks, writing blogs or conducting meetings with other digital nomads.
In reality most digital nomads are relatively high spenders, stay in Thai hotels or rent an apartment, often for a long period of time. As ‘nomads’ they also tend to travel. Whilst many have businesses registered in other country’s there are mechanisms in place for nomads working in Thailand to pay their proportion of taxes and requirements for them to carry the appropriate insurances so they’re not a burden on the Thai health system.
The new Smart Visa, launched in the past few years, and tweaked to make it more widely available, provides a partial solution for some people calling themselves digital nomads bt only a small portion of the demographic.
Why the Thai government makes it difficult for these two groups, retirees and digital nomads, to enter and live long term in Thailand is difficult to understand.
In the past the Thai Government has argued that the battle against transnational crime has been the biggest reason to make it difficult to live long-term in the country without plenty of paperwork weeding out the new’ do wells and wrong doers.
But now, with Covid-19, and the border closures ravaging Amazing Thailand’s tourism strategy, the need for opening the immigration lines for more retirees and digital nomads simply makes good sense, in the short and long term.
Thailand could become South East Asia’s premier… dare I say it… ‘hub’ for both retirees and digital nomads, not only tolerating them but actual promoting Thailand as THE place to both retire or work remotely.
The number of the world’s retiring age population is growing. And Covid-19 has made the remote worker a legitimate form of working for big companies and small.
Thailand has the infrastructure for both… for the retirees with lots of different accommodation varieties and selection of locations, and for the digital nomads, one of the fastest and most reliable internet speeds in the world.
Thailand could tweak a few of its current visa categories to make things much easier for retirees and Digital nomads, or they could just as easily add new visa categories that would set parameters for both.
We all recognise Amazing Thailand and see the potential to replace the lack of tourists with a new flow of visa applicants… the Retirees and Digital Nomads… who can also be contributors to the Amazing Thailand of the future.
