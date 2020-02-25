Thailand News Today, February 25, 2020 – Daily news for Thailand | The Thaiger

Hot News
Thailand News Today, February 25, 2020 – Daily news for Thailand
Two news cases confirmed in Thailand, pushing total to 37
The Thai Public Health Ministry has announced two new Coronavirus cases in Thailand, up from 35 to 37 cases since the outbreak starts in late December last year.
A 31 year old woman and a 29 year old taxi driver are the two new cases.
Permanent secretary for health confirmed that the woman was a housemaid and was initially diagnosed with a pneumonia of “unknown causes”. Doctors later discovered she had a relative who had recently returned from China.
The male patient has been admitted to a hospital in Nonthaburi. He told doctors he had been in close contact with many Chinese tourists and initially showed up with a fever and cough.
Health officials are now tracking down any people that had been with the pair during the past few weeks.
22 of Thailand’s 37 cases have already fully recovered.
8 people injured, including school children, in Songkhla bomb attack
Eight people have been injured by shrapnel from a roadside bomb, including two school children, in a Songkhla bomb blast today.
The eight were amongst a group gathered near a public park in the Sabayoi district of Songkhla, in Thailand’s south. Also amongst the injured were the local district assistant chief, a local defence volunteer and Sabayoi villagers.
Security authorities currently speculate that southern insurgents detonated the bomb as a converted pickup truck passed the spot. The blast blew the vehicle onto the side of the road.
British sailor, adrift for 3 days, rescued by Thai navy
A British man had to be towed back to shore along with his yacht after the vessel’s motor broke down off Phuket, leaving him adrift for three days before he was rescued.
The operations centre of the 3rd Naval Area in Phuket got a request from a cargo shipyesterday afternoon to help a sailboat, the Pollen Path, which was spotted helplessly drifting at sea, about 40 nautical miles from Phuket.
The Navy towed the Pollen Path to shore arriving in Phuket at 9.30am this morning.
Bangkok has a surplus of 100,000 new condos as Chinese buyers stay home
Bangkok’s condominium market is facing its biggest challenge in decades with one of its key feeder markets sitting it out at home.
The capital’s soaring condo market, once a favourite for Chinese investors, looks towards a bleak year with Chinese investors having other things to worry about, or simply unable to travel to Thailand, due to coronavirus fears.
Bloomberg economists predict that foreigners could account for as little as 10% of purchases this year, that’s down nearly 50% from last year.
The president of Agency for Real Estate Affairs, estimates there is 100,000 vacant completed condominiums in and around Bangkok.
Thai Baht on the slide over fears of spread of Coronavirus outside China
What goes up must go down. The Thai baht has continued to weaken against leading international currencies.
As of this morning the baht was trading at 31.70 baht to the US$ . The falls reflect regional concern over the coronavirus spreading beyond China. In the past few days both central South Korea and parts of northern Italy have reported outbreaks of the virus. We have a daily coronavirus update at the thaiger.com
Meanwhile the Thai stock exchange plunged 4% in trade yesterday.
At least 30 injured in head-on train collision
There was a train collision yesterday at Pak Tho station in Ratcha Buri province, just west of Bangkok, injuring at least 30 people.
Traffic Police radio and local Jor Sor 100 radio reported the crash between a passenger express train and a freight train , which took place around 6:30pm.
Thai media report that station staff couldn't switch the tracks in time for one of the trains to pass on the main track while another was waiting on another track. At least 30 people were injured, including railway staff, but no fatalities have been reported.
Air Pollution
Bangkok public schools closed until Friday due to air quality
Public schools in the Bangkok municipality have been ordered shut until Friday due to severe air pollution in the nation’s capital. Air quality in the city worsened today and the situation is likely to continue due to poor air circulation and accumulation of PM2.5 dust in the atmosphere. Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang said today that the city will ask high-rise and electric train construction sites to suspend operations until Friday, the second such move in recent weeks.
Police have been requested to stop trucks of six wheels or more from accessing Bangkok’s Ratchadapisek ring road until midnight on Thursday and to set up roadblocks to check vehicle emissions. Officials and police will patrol open areas to ensure there is no outdoor burning, and city workers will spray water into the air and on roads to wash away dust.
The whole of Bangkok and its vicinity were found to contain excessive amounts of PM2.5 dust this morning, measured at between 55-90 microns per cubic metre, according to the Pollution Control Department (PCD), higher than Thailand’s threshold of 50, wand well above the World Health Organisation’s standard of 25.
In the eastern province of Rayong, the PCD reported this morning that air quality readings showed levels of PM2.5 ranging from 58 to 118 microns in Tambon Huay Pong, Tambon Noen Phra, Tambon Tapong and Tambon Map Ta Pud in Muang district and Tambon Tha Toom in Sri Mahapo district.
The highest level of PM 2.5 was reported in the northernmost province of Mae Hong Son, at 125.
Air Pollution
Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai – all suffering choking smog today
The whole Bangkok and its suburbs is suffering from excessive PM2.5 dust and smoke particles in the air today. Around the city the readings have been uniformly ‘unhealthy’ for the entire day with readings as high as 188 particles of 2.5microns per cubic metre.
Putting a stamp on the whole appalling situation is the list of the world’s Top 10 cities with the worst air pollution. Bangkok had the 5th worst air pollution in the world today with perennially polluted Indian cities Delhi and Mumbai not much further ahead in the readings today.Despite being a long-standing problem, Bangkok’s air pollution has only recently begun to enter the Thai public consciousness. This awareness has been sparked by some prolonged hazy spells that tested the public’s patience and pushed schools, organisations and individuals to start testing the air themselves. By January 2019, there were already more than 100 schools using air sensors. The growth in these non-governmental air monitoring stations gave more and more parents and Bangkok citizens real-time pollution data for the first time, revealing how poor the city’s air quality was.
62 air quality measurement stations in Bangkok and neighbouring provinces, including Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Nonthaburi and Pathum Thani, show the health threatening levels of PM2.5, which exceed the 50 micron safety threshold. The highest level was found at Tambon Paknam in Muang district of Samut Prakan (a reading of 188).
In the eastern province of Rayong, the Pollution Control Department reports that air quality readings show the level of PM2.5 up to 174 today with nearby tourist town Pattaya sharing readings, all in the ‘unhealthy’ zone.
Further north Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Lampang all shared very bad air quality readings today as the smoke from plantation burn-offs continued to fester in local lungs and choking the blue skies with an ugly grey pall. Chiang Mai is also on the list of the Top 10 world’s worst air pollution today coming in at #8.
Bangkok
Suspects in abduction, murder of judge’s brother taken for re-enactment
When the brother of a senior judge in the central province of Nakhon Sawan was abducted in broad daylight in front of the Bangkok South Criminal Court on February 4, police feared the worst. Today, three of the six suspects alleged to have been involved in the abduction and subsequent murder were escorted by officers of the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) to three locations for re-enactments of the crime.
The suspects, including former deputy commerce minister and police lieutenant colonel Banyin Tangpaporn, are charged with the abduction of Veerachai Sakhuntaprasert, elder brother of a senior Criminal Court judge, surnamed Panita. The judge was handling a case in which Banyin was charged with falsifying documents and using them in the transfer of about 300 million baht in shares, belonging to Mr. Chuwong sae Tang, a wealthy subcontractor.
Chuwong died in a car accident under suspicious circumstances, in the company of Banyin, on the outskirts of Bangkok on June 26, 2015. The verdict in the share transfer case is due to be delivered on March 20th.
The three suspects were taken to three locations, namely Banyin’s Bangkok house, the area in front of the Bangkok South Civil Court and Talingchan Road in Suphan Buri province, northwest of Bangkok.
Police believe the gang kidnapped Veerachai and held him hostage, while one of of them called Panita demanding that she acquit Banyin in the share transfer case, but she declined.
Police say the hostage was killed and his body destroyed to hide the crime. Confessions by some of the suspects led the CSD to search for his remains in the Chao Phraya River in Nakhon Sawan province, of which Banyin is a former MP.
Yesterday divers found a mobile phone, believed to have belonged to the victim, in the river.
The five other suspects are identified as 67 year old Manat Thapnil; 49 year old Narongsak Pomchan; Prachawit Srithongsuk, aged 34; 31 year old Chartchai Menkul, and Thongchai Wajeesajja, a retired police officer. All six are charged with intimidation, criminal association, kidnapping, illegal detention and murder. Banyin has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
