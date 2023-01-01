Phuket Lifestyle Comparison: Living in the Northern vs. Southern Areas of Phuket

https://youtu.be/njQz_WMMOzI

Welcome to the beautiful island of Phuket! With its stunning beaches, crystal clear waters, and vibrant culture, it’s no wonder why so many people come to visit or live in Phuket. But when it comes to choosing where to stay on The island, there are two main areas: The north & the South. In this video, we’ll explore the differences between the two and help you decide which is the best fit for you.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.