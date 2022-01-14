Government news re-tweets explicit selfie & crocodile meat demand | GMT

A government news agency has re-tweeted explicit selfie of a man and his private part on twitter without censor. Since the prices of pork has spiked, people have moved to other substitutes such as eating crocodile. A man finds his way home after being lost in the forest for 3 weeks and the deputy prime minister has a strong message regarding marijuana.

