Top 5 Beach Clubs in Hua Hin to relax and chill at

Lean back on the sunbed, sip on a pina colada, vibe to the beats, and be in the moment. Soak up the sea, the blue skies and the sun. Sounds like a perfect escape? If so, visit a beach club where luxury and comfort meet the sea. Merely a 3-4 drive away from Bangkok, Hua Hin is the nearest sanctuary to the capital. Here are the top 5 beach clubs in Hua Hin that offer you the best experience in front of the aquamarine sea.

Coast Beach Club & Bistro Hua Hin

Of course, the famous beach club brand, Coast Beach Club, is on our list. Located in Centara Grand Hua Hin, Coast Beach Club exudes chill tropical vibes offering you a wide range of cuisines and delicious drinks.

The spacious beach club has many areas to chill; you will get the best view from the seaside zone, which faces the unrivalled view of Hua Hin Beach. Relax by the beach as you munch on delectable appetisers and indulge in a cool refreshing drink. In the evening, vibe and sway to the DJ’s memorable tunes of various genres.

Baba Beach Club

Baba Beach Club is the perfect location for music lovers and sun-seekers. Established not too long ago in Hua Hin, the well-known Baba Beach Club is a luxury hotel which prides itself as a ‘Music Lovers Hotel’. So, expect quality music played your whole visit. On top of this, parties and exclusive events are held regularly, providing vibrant entertainment throughout the year.

The beach club’s decor combines Hua Hin’s well-known characters and local landmarks. Eventually, displaying a unique neo-colonial style with a white and gold palette and Art Deco. So, don’t forget to snap Instagram-able pictures while you’re there!

Shoreline Beach Club

Tucked behind Amari Hua Hin is the well-known beach sanctuary- Shoreline Beach Club. You can hang out anywhere in ample open space, either outdoors accompanied by the sea breeze or indoors overlooking the beautiful Hua Hin sea.

There is a range of Thai and international meals to choose from. The highlight is that the portions are big! Remember, sharing is caring so share a feast with your loved ones. Additionally, at Shoreline, all the dishes are made from the freshest ingredients from the local markets. There is also an extensive selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks at your disposal. If you are a shopaholic, you’re lucky because the famous Cicada Market is only 15 minutes away!

Oceanside Beach Club & Restaurant

For those looking to have a peaceful time by the beach, spend your day at Oceanside Beach Club. The beach club’s white decor gives it an airy and clean ambience. Moreover, displaying a vast view of the surrounding, including the perfect panorama view of the sea.

A wide range of Thai and international cuisines, as well as grilled dishes, are available. So, treat yourself and have a grand meal by the sea. Of course, there is a range of drinks on the menu. There’s coffee for caffeine-lovers as well as cocktails to elevate your day.

Sundance Day Club

Last but not least, Sundance Day Club‘s Sunset Pool Bar- is a perfect location to sip, dip and dine. The pool bar’s laid-back, beachy vibes are suitable for groups or couples, as it offers a panoramic view from the pool and swim-up bar. You can also choose from a European-fusion menu boasting a seafood bar, wine list, grill, etc. Want to chill by the Hua Hin beach with the finest company, unmatched food and exquisite drinks? This is your place.

