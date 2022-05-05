Connect with us

Travel

Top 5 Beach Clubs in Hua Hin to relax and chill at

Michelle Lim

Published

 on 

Image via Sundance Dayclub

Lean back on the sunbed, sip on a pina colada, vibe to the beats, and be in the moment. Soak up the sea, the blue skies and the sun. Sounds like a perfect escape? If so, visit a beach club where luxury and comfort meet the sea. Merely a 3-4 drive away from Bangkok, Hua Hin is the nearest sanctuary to the capital. Here are the top 5 beach clubs in Hua Hin that offer you the best experience in front of the aquamarine sea.

Coast Beach Club & Bistro Hua Hin

Of course, the famous beach club brand, Coast Beach Club, is on our list. Located in Centara Grand Hua Hin, Coast Beach Club exudes chill tropical vibes offering you a wide range of cuisines and delicious drinks.

The spacious beach club has many areas to chill; you will get the best view from the seaside zone, which faces the unrivalled view of Hua Hin Beach. Relax by the beach as you munch on delectable appetisers and indulge in a cool refreshing drink. In the evening, vibe and sway to the DJ’s memorable tunes of various genres.

Top 5 Beach Clubs in Hua Hin to relax and chill at | News by Thaiger

Image via Coach Beach Club & Bistro

Baba Beach Club

Baba Beach Club is the perfect location for music lovers and sun-seekers. Established not too long ago in Hua Hin, the well-known Baba Beach Club is a luxury hotel which prides itself as a ‘Music Lovers Hotel’. So, expect quality music played your whole visit. On top of this, parties and exclusive events are held regularly, providing vibrant entertainment throughout the year.

The beach club’s decor combines Hua Hin’s well-known characters and local landmarks. Eventually, displaying a unique neo-colonial style with a white and gold palette and Art Deco. So, don’t forget to snap Instagram-able pictures while you’re there!

Top 5 Beach Clubs in Hua Hin to relax and chill at | News by Thaiger

Image via Baba Beach Club Hua Hin by Sri panwa

Shoreline Beach Club

Tucked behind Amari Hua Hin is the well-known beach sanctuary- Shoreline Beach Club. You can hang out anywhere in ample open space, either outdoors accompanied by the sea breeze or indoors overlooking the beautiful Hua Hin sea.

There is a range of Thai and international meals to choose from. The highlight is that the portions are big! Remember, sharing is caring so share a feast with your loved ones. Additionally, at Shoreline, all the dishes are made from the freshest ingredients from the local markets. There is also an extensive selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks at your disposal. If you are a shopaholic, you’re lucky because the famous Cicada Market is only 15 minutes away!

Top 5 Beach Clubs in Hua Hin to relax and chill at | News by Thaiger

Image via Shoreline Beach Club

Oceanside Beach Club & Restaurant

For those looking to have a peaceful time by the beach, spend your day at Oceanside Beach Club. The beach club’s white decor gives it an airy and clean ambience. Moreover, displaying a vast view of the surrounding, including the perfect panorama view of the sea.

A wide range of Thai and international cuisines, as well as grilled dishes, are available. So, treat yourself and have a grand meal by the sea. Of course, there is a range of drinks on the menu. There’s coffee for caffeine-lovers as well as cocktails to elevate your day.

Top 5 Beach Clubs in Hua Hin to relax and chill at | News by Thaiger

Image via Oceanside Beach Club & Restuarant

Sundance Day Club

Last but not least, Sundance Day Club‘s Sunset Pool Bar- is a perfect location to sip, dip and dine. The pool bar’s laid-back, beachy vibes are suitable for groups or couples, as it offers a panoramic view from the pool and swim-up bar. You can also choose from a European-fusion menu boasting a seafood bar, wine list, grill, etc. Want to chill by the Hua Hin beach with the finest company, unmatched food and exquisite drinks? This is your place.

Top 5 Beach Clubs in Hua Hin to relax and chill at | News by Thaiger

Image via Sundance Dayclub

Why don’t you visit the cafes while in Hua Hin? Click HERE to read about those stunning cafes in Hua Hin.

 

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Michelle Lim

    Michelle graduated with a double degree in Business Administration and Psychology from Webster University. She's a big nature lover, ailurophile and psychology enthusiast.

      Follow Thaiger by email:

      Travel9 mins ago

      Top 5 Beach Clubs in Hua Hin to relax and chill at
      Thailand14 mins ago

      Ayuttaya featured in Forbes’s Top 50 Best Places to Visit Post-Pandemic
      Tourism16 mins ago

      Hoteliers less than enthusiastic about government’s tourism stimulus scheme
      Sponsored2 days ago

      Live a millionaire’s lifestyle at MontAzure
      image
      Thailand22 mins ago

      Thai tourism to recover drastically by next year? | GMT
      Media40 mins ago

      Press freedom ranks slightly better in Thailand this year
      Phuket45 mins ago

      Phuket officials optimistic as Covid-19 infections drop
      image
      Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
      Create an Account
      Media50 mins ago

      Improvement recorded in Thailand’s press freedom ranking in 2022
      Thailand16 hours ago

      Thailand News Today | Bangkok gears up for an Endemic Phase
      Thailand16 hours ago

      “There may be a substitute prime minister,” says deputy PM Prawit
      Property17 hours ago

      What is the procedure for purchasing an off-plan property in Thailand?
      Weather17 hours ago

      Hot, damn hot – 10 ways to cope with humidity in Thailand
      Road deaths18 hours ago

      Japanese expat dies in motorbike accident, 10 year old daughter seriously injured
      Southeast Asia19 hours ago

      Vietnam reports first day with no Covid-19 deaths in nearly one year
      Thailand20 hours ago

      Thailand doesn’t need to introduce 300 baht entry fee yet, says PM Prayut
      Thailand20 hours ago

      Is Bare Knuckle Fighting in Pattaya barbaric or an Entertaining combat sport?
      Thailand8 months ago

      Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
      Tourism1 year ago

      Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
      Phuket1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
      Tourism1 year ago

      Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
      Tourism1 year ago

      In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

      Trending