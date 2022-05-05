Ayuttaya featured in Forbes’s Top 50 Best Places to Visit Post-Pandemic

Forbes magazine has featured Thailand’s central province of Ayutthaya in their list of 50 best places to travel to post-pandemic. Forbes selected the province for its historical and cultural significance as well as its expansive scenery. Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha says he is thankful for Thailand’s spot on the list and expects the feature will attract tourists into Ayutthaya very soon.

Yesterday, PM Prayut’s spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana proudly revealed that Ayutthaya had been selected as one of the best places to visit in the world post-Covid-19. Only eight places in Asia were featured on the list, he added.

Forbes said that visiting Ayutthaya from Bangkok is easy – taking around 90 minutes – making it perfect for a day trip while travelling around the kingdom. Forbes suggested staying the night in the province if you get the chance, to make the most of Ayutthaya’s peaceful and beautiful temples and scenery.

People should visit Ayutthaya to learn about the historical and cultural significance of the location, according to Forbes…

“One thing’s for sure: no one in the West learns about Ayutthaya in history class, despite the fact that it was the largest city in the world in 1700. Most of today’s visitors go to see earlier history, though. The ruins at Ayutthaya Historical Park date back to 1350. The park is expansive and from a different period and culture than renowned Angkor Wat, so don’t write it off before you go.”

PM Prayut said he is thankful that Ayutthaya’s importance has been emphasized on the world stage. Ayutthaya is a unique and popular historical sight of Thailand, he said. Paired with Thailand’s effective Covid-19 preventative measures, Ayutthaya is the perfect post-pandemic travel destination, added PM Prayut.

The other Asian locations featured on the list are Harbin City in China, Bhutan, Assam State in India, Lombok Island in Indonesia, Taipei City in Taiwan, Uzbekistan and Doha city in Qatar.

SOURCE: Prachathai | Khaosod