The Art of Glow – Evening of creative expression, beauty & a gifted day of wellness

Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness presents the third edition of its monthly series: Soul & Sole Sunset Journeys, themed The Art of Glow.

As part of the celebration, guests will enjoy an evening of beauty and restoration, one invitation will be extended for a full day of complimentary wellness experiences, thoughtfully curated as a gesture of self-care.

This special evening blends creativity, beauty, and wellness in a sunset setting inspired by Phuket Biennale 2025.

Just 200 metres from Bangtao Beach, Sole Mio offers adult-friendly elegance with revitalising experiences, from balcony rooms with kitchenettes to rooftop dining, spa facilities, and an on-site clinic designed for fast recovery and radiant transformation.

An evening where inner radiance meets seaside creativity, The Art of Glow is a sensory journey under the Phuket sunset.

Designed to reconnect, revive, and reimagine beauty in all its forms, this experience invites you to rediscover what it means to feel confident, inspired, and completely at ease.

Soul & Sole Sunset Journeys: Volume 3: The Art of Glow

Flow into the evening with moments designed to rejuvenate, reveal, and reconnect. Activities include:

Advanced body scan analysis: A deeper understanding of how alignment and posture contribute to natural elegance and confidence.

IV therapy demonstrations with nurse & doctor consultations.

Skincare ritual masterclass: Learn how to refine your evening skincare ritual for radiant, glass-like skin.

Glow within breathwork session: A short five-minute guided breathwork practice to reset your energy and deepen the glow.

Cosmetology Innovations by Sole Mio Clinic: Join our aesthetic doctor for a talk titled Beyond the Surface: The Science of Skin Transformation . This session will explore the science behind skin transformation and how to maintain long-term radiance with professional aesthetic treatments and internal nourishment

Small tarot reading sessions.

Special promotions are also up for grabs during the event, guests can win:

15% off on all cosmetology treatments

30% off on Beauty Booster IV drips

Special wellness gifts for attendees

Grand Prize : Wellness day experience for one guest. Includes doctor consultation, body composition analysis, LPG facial session, one Multivitamin IV drip, group yoga class, 60-minute oil massage, and full access to hotel facilities.

Runners-up: 1x 30-minute Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy session 1x Full leg Pressotherapy session



About Sole Mio Clinic

Located within Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness, Sole Mio Clinic brings together technology and expertise across five integrated services: aesthetic, body sculpting, physiotherapy, wellness services, and relaxation. From Redcord therapy and hyperbaric oxygen to deep tissue massages and IV therapy, our clinic is built for fast recovery, performance, and transformation.

Aesthetic services:

Sculptra treatment: Restores volume and boosts collagen for long-lasting results

Botulinum-based facial refinement: Reduces wrinkles for a youthful appearance

Facial contouring filler: Restores facial volume and enhances contours

Meso Fat treatments: Dissolve localised fat deposits

Ultrasound Lifting (Ultraformer MMFU III): Tightens sagging skin and stimulates collagen naturally

Facial rejuvenation packages: Geneo+ combos restore glow and hydrate deeply

Contouring services (non-invasive):

RF facial treatment: Firms skin and revives collagen with no recovery time

LPG endermologie facial: Lifts and sculpts with a non-invasive massage that boosts circulation

Sole Mio clinic is excited to introduce their newest facial service: Microneedling therapy. A gentle, mandelic acid-based treatment made with high-quality Italian ingredients, perfect for sunny climates and safe even under strong sun. This treatment enhances skin texture, boosts collagen production, and delivers long-term glow and smoother skin.

Sunset wellness & art experience

The evening concludes at the 7th Floor Restaurant with a rooftop terrace with a sunset canapé, and a wine session. Relax, connect, and glow as you take in Phuket’s coastal skyline while enjoying the captivating marine-themed works of featured artist Aree Kongpol, accompanied by live piano music to make it a night to remember.

Aree, a renowned Thai artist and former art educator, is celebrated for his surreal paintings, exploring the deep interplay between human introspection and underwater worlds, where coral reefs become crowns and fish drift through dreams.

Four of his original pieces will be on display in the hotel lobby from May 16 to June 15, echoing the month’s theme of beauty, stillness, and inner glow.

Feel lighter, look brighter, and leave with clarity. For reservations, contact:

Let Soul & Sole Sunset Journeys redefine your Saturdays!

