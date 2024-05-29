Must see Amnat Charoen: For your authentic Thai Experience

PHOTO: Phra Mongkhon Ming Mueang, by Tourism Authority of Thailand, official website

Located in northeastern Thailand, Amnat Charoen presents a harmonious blend of cultural richness and stunning landscapes, often overlooked by mainstream tourism. For travellers seeking to diverge from typical tourist paths, this hidden gem offers an authentic Thai travel experience free from the usual hustle and bustle.

Explore Amnat Charoen

If you are planning to visit Amnat Charoen, immersing yourself in its traditional ambiance is essential. This northern town in Thailand is renowned for its picturesque views of rice paddies and fruit orchards, perfect for exploration. It is an ideal destination for a leisurely walk or capturing remarkable photographs.

The temples here, adorned with sacred Buddha images, provide a peaceful retreat. Notable sites include the Phra Mongkhon Ming Mueang and the Buddha Park located just three kilometres from town. These temples house a variety of unique Buddha sculptures that reflect the local spiritual heritage.

The nightlife in Amnat Charoen might surprise you with its variety. Head to Tawan Daeng on the corner of route 3022 for bars, restaurants, and karaoke spots. Getting there from Amnat Charoen requires taking the Amnat Charoen-Khemarat route.

Exploring the serene temples like Wat Phra Lao Thep Nimit, built around 1720, is a must. This temple, originally named Wat Si Pho Chayaram Khammawadi, later became Wat Lao Thep Nimit, reflecting its historical significance.

How to get there

If you’re heading out from Bangkok, hopping on an air-conditioned coach is the way to go for a comfy ride. The nearest airport’s in Ubon Ratchathani, about 75 kilometres away, and you’ve got buses connecting the two towns. So, if you’re planning to explore Amnat Charoen in Thailand, it’s super easy and full of cultural goodies.

Travelling to Amnat Charoen Thailand offers several options. For those not staying centrally, asking the hotel receptionist to call a taxi is a good start. For a more adventurous ride, consider a motorbike taxi. Look for drivers in orange vests. Tuk-tuks are another alternative; you’ll find them near markets. Agree on a fare before boarding.

Songtaews, shared taxis following specific routes, are useful for navigating the town centre. Ask your hotel reception for route guidance. Renting your vehicle is possible, though no rental shops are in town. Many hotels can arrange vehicle rentals for around 300 baht per day. Some hotels also provide free bicycles, perfect for short trips.

Must see Amnat Charoen

Phu Pha Phueng Forest Park

Phu Pha Phueng Forest Park offers visitors stunning stone mountains and a mix of deciduous forests. This park covers around 16 square kilometres and serves as a watershed for the Huai Si Tho stream. Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy scenic viewpoints and cycling routes. Located approximately 24 kilometres from Amnat Charoen town, it’s easily accessible via Highway No. 202.

Wat Phra Mongkhon Ming Mueang

Located on Khao Dan Phrabat hill, Phuttha Utthayan and Phra Mongkhon Ming Mueang are just 3 kilometres from downtown Amnat Charoen. This Buddha Park features a large Buddha image in a subduing Mara posture, standing 20 metres tall. The temple is surrounded by natural shale and diverse plant species, creating a serene environment.

Wat Tham Saeng Phet

Wat Tham Saeng Phet is known for its beautiful reclining Buddha and large cave with sparkling rocks. The name “Tham Saeng Phet” originates from the glittering appearance of these rocks under sunlight. Located along Amnat Charoen-Khemmarat Road, visitors can explore its wihan, stupa, and meditation centre.

Huai Si Tho Reservoir

Huai Si Tho Reservoir, found 15 kilometres from Amnat Charoen town, serves an essential role in local agriculture. The reservoir, originating from two mountain ranges, offers picturesque views and an opportunity to unwind. It’s a tranquil spot perfect for nature lovers.

Wat Phra Lao Thep Nimit

Wat Phra Lao Thep Nimit, built around 1720, is famed for its exquisite Buddha images. Initially named Wat Si Pho Chayaram Khammawadi, this temple, situated on the Amnat Charoen-Khemmarat route, provides spiritual solace and stunning architecture.

Wat Phu Phanom Dee

Wat Phu Phanom Dee features an impressive Buddha statue and exudes a serene atmosphere. Surrounded by picturesque rice fields and orchards, this temple offers an authentic glimpse into the spiritual essence of Amnat Charoen.

Exploring these sites allows a full appreciation of the cultural and natural beauty of Amnat Charoen, Thailand.