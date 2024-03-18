A week at Intercontinental Koh Samui with studio Maestro Saverio Lucci in residence

InterContinental Koh Samui Resort presents to its guests and residents in Koh Samui, A Week at InterContinental Samui with Studio Maestro, Saverio Lucci in Residence from 22 March to 31 March 2024 offering a week of an immersive journey into artistry, culture, and creative exploration.

Italian interior designer and cultural connoisseur, Saverio Lucci, epitomizes artistry through mystical paintings. Drawing from extensive knowledge and research, his Encausto technique blends pigments and beeswax, bringing technical precision and richness. Portraits exude raw depth, transcending Renaissance revival with delicate shading hinting at subtle anxieties.

During a week of Maestro Lucci in residence, the hotel offers an array of special programs tailored for in-house guests and the public alike. Guests can partake in complimentary painting classes led by Saverio Lucci, explore mask-making workshops in Venetian style, and immerse themselves in an exclusive art exhibition showcasing his oeuvre. Private painting classes provide enthusiasts with insights from Lucci’s himself, while every evening painting performance at the AIR BAR offers a glimpse into the transcendent beauty of the painting as a performance. On Friday, March 29, 2024, Maestro Lucci offers Wine & Canvas: Painting class with a Twist, at the pool bar blending artistic expression with holiday joy leading up to Easter Sunday on March 31, promising a festive celebration.

Guests who are interested in participating in those programs are recommended to reserve a seat in advance. Here is the list of the programs during the art week.

SPECIAL FOR HOTEL IN-HOUSE GUESTS (Free of charge for in-house guests)

22 March – 30 March 2024

10.30 am – 12.00 pm Free painting class with Saverio Lucci

01.30 pm- 03.00 pm Free mask-making class with Saverio Lucci – Venetian style

Venue: Inspiration Room (main building opposite club lounge)

*Advanced booking is required.

OPEN FOR PUBLIC

Art Exhibition by Saverio Lucci

Venue: Inspiration Room

10.00 am – 05.00 pm

Highlights of his works, selected for this exhibition (free of charge)

Private Painting Class – Learn with the Maestro

Venue: Inspiration Room

03.00 pm – 05.00 pm

(Advance booking is required, fee starts from THB 2,000/hour/person)

Painting Performance by Saverio Lucci

Venue: AIR BAR

05.00 pm – 07.00 pm (22 – 28 March 2024)

For reservations or further information.

+66 7742 9100 | +66 89 973 6372 (WhatsApp) | concierge@ickohsamui.com

DINING EXPERIENCE WITH MAESTRO FLAIR

29 March 2024 Wine & Canvas with Saverio Lucci – Painting Class with a Twist

Price: THB 1,890++/person

Venue: Pool Bar

Time: 03.00 pm – 06.00 pm

Experience the enchantment of Wine & Canvas with Saverio Lucci: a captivating painting class with a twist, designed to immerse you in art, wine, and seaside vibes. Paint a masterpiece while enjoying free-flowing wines, beverages, and canapés.

*Advanced booking is required.

31 March 2024 EASTER SUNDAY BRUNCH

Price: Starts from THB 1,890++/person

Venue FLAMES

Time: 12.00 pm – 4.00 pm.

Experience a lavish Easter brunch with highlights like Crockpot Ham, International Buffet, Eggstravaganza, Decadent Foie Gras, Veggie Spiral Pie, Black Truffle Risotto, and Roasted AUS Beef Tenderloin. Add beverage packages from THB 3,190++ for unlimited champagne, wine, beer, and cocktails, celebrating in style.

*Advanced booking is required.

Reservation for Wine & Canvas event and Easter Sunday Brunch

You can book with:

Telephone: +66 (0) 7742 9100

Email: fb@ickohsamui.com

Press Release