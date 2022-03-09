Travel
City Guide: Top 5 Hotels to stay with family in Phuket 2022
Phuket has a lot to offer for a family holiday — amazing beaches, family-friendly activities, fresh seafood and some of the world’s most stunning sunsets. If you’re planning to visit Phuket with your family this year, you’ve come to the right place. Here are our Top 5 hotels to stay with your family in Phuket 2022.
Sunwing Kamala Beach Resort
Sunwing is a popular family resort located about 200 metres from Kamala Beach. It has outstanding water amenities, including 7 pools and waterslides to keep the children entertained all day.
“Play & Splash” pool games, water polo, and acrobatic/magic performances are among the resort’s family-friendly attractions. There’s also a playground and a kids’ club.
The beach, as well as neighbouring stores and restaurants, are all within walking distance of Sunwing’s Kamala location.
Location: 96/66 Moo 3, Kamala Beach, Kathu, Phuket (Google Maps)
Book now on Agoda
Katathani Phuket Beach Resort
Katathani Resort is located on Kata Noi Beach, which is a fantastic beach for families to unwind and play on. The beach is rather shallow, with fine, white sand that is ideal for swimming and snorkelling.
The hotel offers a variety of room types to suit families, including a two-bedroom suite and a family suite that can accommodate up to six people. Katathani has six swimming pools, a water park, a mini-slide, and four children’s pools.
A well-equipped gaming area, ballroom, and a kids’ club with daily activities are also available at the resort.
Location: 14 Kata Noi Road, Karon, Muang, Phuket (Google Maps)
Book now on Agoda
Holiday Inn Resort Phuket
The huge resort on Patong’s beach road has long been a favourite among families. Patong isn’t normally thought of as a good spot for families to come because of its chaotic nightlife. The Holiday Inn’s size and pleasant atmosphere create a welcoming kid-friendly hideaway.
There are 6 swimming pools, including a children’s pool with a mini-slide. The Holiday Inn is over 30 years old, however, it is constantly renovated to keep it appearing new.
A kids’ centre, movie room, games room, and activities like Muay Thai classes are just a few of the resort’s many family-friendly amenities.
Location: 52 Thawewong Rd, Pa Tong, Mueang Phuket (Google Maps)
Book now on Agoda
Centara Grand Beach Resort
With its lazy river, waterslides, cliff-jumping platform, and waterfalls, the big family hotel on the northern end of Karon Beach is a true aquatic world. They have a kids’ club with daily activities, a children’s pool, and a playground.
Karon’s smooth sands are only a few feet away, making it simple to enjoy water sports like kayaking or snorkelling without leaving the hotel.
There are many things to love about the hotel, but everyone loves a good day at the pool. Their expansive waterpark and slides are a can’t miss.
Location: 683 Karon Beach, Patak Road, Karon, Muang, Phuket (Google Maps)
Book now on Agoda
Novotel Phuket Surin Beach Resort
The name of this hotel has changed several times over the years, and it is now known as Novotel. The Family Suite is the most popular room type for families. It has a king-size bed in the master bedroom and bunk beds for two children in the spare room.
The hotel has an ice cream shop, as well as a kids’ club with a cinema and arcade games room. They also have 3 swimming pools, 2 waterslides, and a dedicated children’s pool.
Surin Beach is not close to the resort, however, it is a short walk away. The beach is excellent, and the sands are ideal for making sandcastles.
Location: 106/27 Moo 3, Cherng Talay, Thalang, Phuket (Google Maps)
Book now on Agoda
Disclaimer: The Thaiger may receive a commission fee from affiliate links. But this does not determine our editorial selection process.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
UKRAINE UPDATES: Zelensky invokes Churchill; Biden bans Russian oil; civilians flee cities; McDonald’s, Starbucks close stores in Russia
Man allegedly ingests 54 packs of cocaine to smuggle the drugs into Thailand
Thailand News Today | Songkran will go ahead…but with what restrictions?
SEADS provides sustainable solutions for Southeast Asia’s recovery
Thai Navy helps bring crew of gas tanker back to shore after more than a year at sea
Number of calls increases, Thailand’s Covid hotline struggles to keep up
Mother files complaint with Pattaya police after son gets hit, bruised by teacher
Health department warns pregnant women with Covid-19 “don’t take Favipiravir”
Phuket welcomes first group of Test & Go tourists travelling by sea
South Koreans vote for new president in scandal-filled election
City Guide: Top 5 Hotels to stay with family in Phuket 2022
Intoxicated Chon Buri man claims to have ‘magical flower’, runs shirtless
Koh Kut mayor says smoke detector didn’t work when villa caught fire
Prominent Thai MP jailed for housing project corruption
Asia News Today | Malaysia refuses to add sanctions on Russia & Stranded Russians in Thailand
Tangmo witness Robert admits he ‘lurched’ boat forward, sending actress overboard
Malaysia in travel bubble talks with 12 countries, including Thailand
Tangmo: Police investigate mysterious male voice as new evidence comes to light
Travel in 2022 – how Russia is reshaping the world’s travel industry
Phuket, Krabi resorts no longer accepting credit cards from Russian guests
Vaccinated Travel Lanes between Thailand, Malaysia and Cambodia starting March 15
Majority of Thailand hotels not profitable under Test & Go
Tangmo’s mother accepts apologies, for a price
UPDATE: Shane Warne’s death, “blood found in villa”
US government tells citizens to avoid travel to Hong Kong, New Zealand – and Thailand
Russians in Phuket granted 1 month extension to stay
Tourism officials recommend that tourists be allowed to enter without registering for Thailand Pass
Travelling to Thailand in 2022? Here’s all you need to know from March
Ambassador says Thailand must adapt tourism for Russians in current crisis
Famous actor released from jail in Myanmar following sentencing for anti-coup influence
OPINION – Thai government making it hard to live and work in Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Krabi2 days ago
Phuket, Krabi resorts no longer accepting credit cards from Russian guests
- Cambodia3 days ago
Vaccinated Travel Lanes between Thailand, Malaysia and Cambodia starting March 15
- Property2 days ago
Majority of Thailand hotels not profitable under Test & Go
- Koh Samui3 days ago
UPDATE: Shane Warne’s death, “blood found in villa”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
US government tells citizens to avoid travel to Hong Kong, New Zealand – and Thailand
- Phuket3 days ago
Russians in Phuket granted 1 month extension to stay
- Travel2 days ago
Travelling to Thailand in 2022? Here’s all you need to know from March
- Thailand10 hours ago
Ambassador says Thailand must adapt tourism for Russians in current crisis
Recent comments: