Connect with us

Travel

City Guide: Top 5 Hotels to stay with family in Phuket 2022

Pete

Published

 on 

Novotel Phuket Surin Beach Resort | Photo via Novotel website

Phuket has a lot to offer for a family holiday — amazing beaches, family-friendly activities, fresh seafood and some of the world’s most stunning sunsets. If you’re planning to visit Phuket with your family this year, you’ve come to the right place. Here are our Top 5 hotels to stay with your family in Phuket 2022.

Sunwing Kamala Beach Resort
Sunwing is a popular family resort located about 200 metres from Kamala Beach. It has outstanding water amenities, including 7 pools and waterslides to keep the children entertained all day.

“Play & Splash” pool games, water polo, and acrobatic/magic performances are among the resort’s family-friendly attractions. There’s also a playground and a kids’ club.

The beach, as well as neighbouring stores and restaurants, are all within walking distance of Sunwing’s Kamala location.

Location: 96/66 Moo 3, Kamala Beach, Kathu, Phuket (Google Maps)
Book now on Agoda

Katathani Phuket Beach Resort
Katathani Resort is located on Kata Noi Beach, which is a fantastic beach for families to unwind and play on. The beach is rather shallow, with fine, white sand that is ideal for swimming and snorkelling.

The hotel offers a variety of room types to suit families, including a two-bedroom suite and a family suite that can accommodate up to six people. Katathani has six swimming pools, a water park, a mini-slide, and four children’s pools.

A well-equipped gaming area, ballroom, and a kids’ club with daily activities are also available at the resort.

Location: 14 Kata Noi Road, Karon, Muang, Phuket (Google Maps)
Book now on Agoda

Holiday Inn Resort Phuket
The huge resort on Patong’s beach road has long been a favourite among families. Patong isn’t normally thought of as a good spot for families to come because of its chaotic nightlife. The Holiday Inn’s size and pleasant atmosphere create a welcoming kid-friendly hideaway.

There are 6 swimming pools, including a children’s pool with a mini-slide. The Holiday Inn is over 30 years old, however, it is constantly renovated to keep it appearing new.

A kids’ centre, movie room, games room, and activities like Muay Thai classes are just a few of the resort’s many family-friendly amenities.

Location: 52 Thawewong Rd, Pa Tong, Mueang Phuket (Google Maps)
Book now on Agoda

Centara Grand Beach Resort
With its lazy river, waterslides, cliff-jumping platform, and waterfalls, the big family hotel on the northern end of Karon Beach is a true aquatic world. They have a kids’ club with daily activities, a children’s pool, and a playground.

Karon’s smooth sands are only a few feet away, making it simple to enjoy water sports like kayaking or snorkelling without leaving the hotel.

There are many things to love about the hotel, but everyone loves a good day at the pool. Their expansive waterpark and slides are a can’t miss.

Location: 683 Karon Beach, Patak Road, Karon, Muang, Phuket (Google Maps)
Book now on Agoda

Novotel Phuket Surin Beach Resort
The name of this hotel has changed several times over the years, and it is now known as Novotel. The Family Suite is the most popular room type for families. It has a king-size bed in the master bedroom and bunk beds for two children in the spare room.

The hotel has an ice cream shop, as well as a kids’ club with a cinema and arcade games room. They also have 3 swimming pools, 2 waterslides, and a dedicated children’s pool.

Surin Beach is not close to the resort, however, it is a short walk away. The beach is excellent, and the sands are ideal for making sandcastles.

Location: 106/27 Moo 3, Cherng Talay, Thalang, Phuket (Google Maps)
Book now on Agoda

Disclaimer: The Thaiger may receive a commission fee from affiliate links. But this does not determine our editorial selection process.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Recent comments:
    image
    AdvocatusDiaboli
    2022-03-09 16:52
    All FREE to Russians for the foreseeable future 😉😊😊
    Pete

    Pete is a writer for The Thiager, and he writes various topics from news, travel and property. His main focus is writing about Thai news, and what is happening in Thailand.

      Follow Thaiger by email:

      Ukraine2 hours ago

      UKRAINE UPDATES: Zelensky invokes Churchill; Biden bans Russian oil; civilians flee cities; McDonald’s, Starbucks close stores in Russia
      Thailand2 hours ago

      Man allegedly ingests 54 packs of cocaine to smuggle the drugs into Thailand
      Thailand3 hours ago

      Thailand News Today | Songkran will go ahead…but with what restrictions?
      Sponsored7 hours ago

      SEADS provides sustainable solutions for Southeast Asia’s recovery
      image
      Thailand3 hours ago

      Thai Navy helps bring crew of gas tanker back to shore after more than a year at sea
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

      Number of calls increases, Thailand’s Covid hotline struggles to keep up
      Pattaya3 hours ago

      Mother files complaint with Pattaya police after son gets hit, bruised by teacher
      image
      Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
      Create an Account
      Thailand3 hours ago

      Health department warns pregnant women with Covid-19 “don’t take Favipiravir”
      Thailand4 hours ago

      Phuket welcomes first group of Test & Go tourists travelling by sea
      World4 hours ago

      South Koreans vote for new president in scandal-filled election
      Travel5 hours ago

      City Guide: Top 5 Hotels to stay with family in Phuket 2022
      Thailand6 hours ago

      Intoxicated Chon Buri man claims to have ‘magical flower’, runs shirtless
      Thailand6 hours ago

      Koh Kut mayor says smoke detector didn’t work when villa caught fire
      Thailand7 hours ago

      Prominent Thai MP jailed for housing project corruption
      Video7 hours ago

      Asia News Today | Malaysia refuses to add sanctions on Russia & Stranded Russians in Thailand
      Crime7 hours ago

      Tangmo witness Robert admits he ‘lurched’ boat forward, sending actress overboard
      Thailand6 months ago

      Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
      Tourism1 year ago

      Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
      Phuket1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
      Tourism1 year ago

      Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
      Tourism1 year ago

      In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

      Trending