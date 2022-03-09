City Guide: Top 5 Hotels to stay with family in Phuket 2022

Phuket has a lot to offer for a family holiday — amazing beaches, family-friendly activities, fresh seafood and some of the world’s most stunning sunsets. If you’re planning to visit Phuket with your family this year, you’ve come to the right place. Here are our Top 5 hotels to stay with your family in Phuket 2022.

Sunwing Kamala Beach Resort

Sunwing is a popular family resort located about 200 metres from Kamala Beach. It has outstanding water amenities, including 7 pools and waterslides to keep the children entertained all day.

“Play & Splash” pool games, water polo, and acrobatic/magic performances are among the resort’s family-friendly attractions. There’s also a playground and a kids’ club.

The beach, as well as neighbouring stores and restaurants, are all within walking distance of Sunwing’s Kamala location.

Location: 96/66 Moo 3, Kamala Beach, Kathu, Phuket (Google Maps)

Book now on Agoda

Katathani Phuket Beach Resort

Katathani Resort is located on Kata Noi Beach, which is a fantastic beach for families to unwind and play on. The beach is rather shallow, with fine, white sand that is ideal for swimming and snorkelling.

The hotel offers a variety of room types to suit families, including a two-bedroom suite and a family suite that can accommodate up to six people. Katathani has six swimming pools, a water park, a mini-slide, and four children’s pools.

A well-equipped gaming area, ballroom, and a kids’ club with daily activities are also available at the resort.

Location: 14 Kata Noi Road, Karon, Muang, Phuket (Google Maps)

Book now on Agoda

Holiday Inn Resort Phuket

The huge resort on Patong’s beach road has long been a favourite among families. Patong isn’t normally thought of as a good spot for families to come because of its chaotic nightlife. The Holiday Inn’s size and pleasant atmosphere create a welcoming kid-friendly hideaway.

There are 6 swimming pools, including a children’s pool with a mini-slide. The Holiday Inn is over 30 years old, however, it is constantly renovated to keep it appearing new.

A kids’ centre, movie room, games room, and activities like Muay Thai classes are just a few of the resort’s many family-friendly amenities.

Location: 52 Thawewong Rd, Pa Tong, Mueang Phuket (Google Maps)

Book now on Agoda

Centara Grand Beach Resort

With its lazy river, waterslides, cliff-jumping platform, and waterfalls, the big family hotel on the northern end of Karon Beach is a true aquatic world. They have a kids’ club with daily activities, a children’s pool, and a playground.

Karon’s smooth sands are only a few feet away, making it simple to enjoy water sports like kayaking or snorkelling without leaving the hotel.

There are many things to love about the hotel, but everyone loves a good day at the pool. Their expansive waterpark and slides are a can’t miss.

Location: 683 Karon Beach, Patak Road, Karon, Muang, Phuket (Google Maps)

Book now on Agoda

Novotel Phuket Surin Beach Resort

The name of this hotel has changed several times over the years, and it is now known as Novotel. The Family Suite is the most popular room type for families. It has a king-size bed in the master bedroom and bunk beds for two children in the spare room.

The hotel has an ice cream shop, as well as a kids’ club with a cinema and arcade games room. They also have 3 swimming pools, 2 waterslides, and a dedicated children’s pool.

Surin Beach is not close to the resort, however, it is a short walk away. The beach is excellent, and the sands are ideal for making sandcastles.

Location: 106/27 Moo 3, Cherng Talay, Thalang, Phuket (Google Maps)

Book now on Agoda

Disclaimer: The Thaiger may receive a commission fee from affiliate links. But this does not determine our editorial selection process.