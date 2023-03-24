Thailand: Check your 20 baht bills, they might be worth more than you think…

A Thai coin and banknote collector is offering big cash for a rare kind of 20 baht bill that could be in anyone’s wallet in Thailand.

Some of the new plastic polymer 20 baht bills which entered circulation last year were printed without a vertical line on the left-hand side, as seen in the picture.

“Gig” the rare money collector is offering up to 3,000 baht for the bills depending on the condition. One month ago, Gig was offering up to 1,500 baht, but since no one has come forward he has doubled the offer.

The collector started looking for these rare banknotes last year in May but recently reshared his Facebook post because he knows there are still some of the notes out there somewhere.

Gig says he is happy to travel to collect the lineless 20s, just contact him via Facebook or Line on @suriya888 and send him a picture of the note in question.

Gig said that he would offer between 50,000 to 150,000 baht for one “แหนบ” (“naeb”) of the rare notes, which is a stack of 100 banknotes.

He also offers cash for other rare, defective and old currencies, for example, Gig is offering 500 to 1000 baht for error 20 baht notes which have mismatching Thai and Arabic nine-digit numerals.

In September last year, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) revealed that a batch of new 20 Thai baht bills was printed with errors – with the Thai and Arabic numerals not matching up.

The central bank said they were working on removing the errored notes from circulation. In the meantime, Thais can legally use the banknotes only at commercial banks.

If you want to make some money from the rare notes, get in contact with Gig. Or, keep it safe to sell in the future. For some super rare and old coins, Gig is offering much bigger cash rewards.