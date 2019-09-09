Wyndham adds two more hotels for Phuket’s south | The Thaiger

Phuket
Wyndham adds two more hotels for Phuket’s south
PHOTOS: Artists impressions of the new Wyndham Nai Harn Resort Phuket
Global hotel group Wyndham has announced two more Phuket pipeline hotels. The announcement follows a long list of new developments and openings over the next few years on the island.
First for Wyndham, is a 353 key property named the Wyndham Nai Harn Resort Phuket at the popular southern west-coast beach. It’s scheduled to open late this year.
A second hotel is located in Chalong, with 150 pool villa units and will debut next year. Both properties are developed by the Cissa Group.
The group already has three properties on the island – Wyndham Grand Phuket Kalim Bay (between Kalim and Kamala), the Wyndham Sea Pearl Resort Phuket, overlooking Patong on the Patong Hill road, and Ramada by Wyndham Phuket Deevana Patong, a rebranding of an older hotel.
Phuket
Phuket’s Katathani Beach Resort land under investigation
The Katathani Phuket Beach Resort, sprawled along Kata Noi’s small beach on Phuket, is the latest subject of investigation by the Phuket Provincial Land Office. The investigation team has been given 30 days to complete its review by the Phuket Governor.
The latest investigations are the latest in a tit-for-tat battle between the owners of the Katathani Phuket Beach Resort and the Peaks Residences Condominium, perched on the hills above the beach resort.
The latest investigation is reported to be related to the construction of the controversial Peaks Residences Condominium development on the hills overlooking the popular beach resort. Villagers in the area have also filed a complaint to the Phuket Damrongtham Centre and Department of Lands, requesting an official inspection of the Bang Rak Canal, which flows from the Peaks Residences development, down the hill, and through the beachfront resort. Or it used to anyway.
On Friday representatives from the local land office said they were continuing their investigation of The Peaks Residences and the development of a building over a canal near the beachfront.
The official investigation into the resort’s beach land has followed requests from the Karon Municipality.
Although the famous Katathani resort was not directly named, it’s the only resort along the Kata Noi beachfront and is constructed directly over the named Bang Rak canal that runs from the Peaks Residences Condominium. Whereas the rain used to run down the hill, into the canal and to the sea, the egress of the canal is now blocked by the beach hotel.
At this early stage a working group say they’ve already confirmed that the land in question is among nine land deeds owned by the Katathani hotel. The legality of those land deeds is the subject of the investigation.
Investigators also reported that the Karon Municipality is compiling a collection of aerial photographs taken by the Royal Thai Survey Department 52 years ago which will be examined along with the current deed map as the Bang Rak canal is not marked on the current deed or is visible on current aerial imaging. They say they are speaking to locals to ascertain the community’s history and the presence of the canal.
The investigation into the Peaks Residences Condominium development follows years of protests led by the Katathani resort owner Sombat Atiset who filed a formal complaint against the project overlooking his resort earlier this year.
Construction at the controversial Peaks Residences was halted once in March this year after Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered an investigation into the project.
Since then a Palang Pracharat MP, Sira Jenjaka, has gone public with alleged death threats over his complaints about the Peaks Residences project. Then, two weeks ago, he visited Phuket and filed a list of formal complaints against the development on August 22.
Crime
Burmese man stabbed to death by ‘friend’ in Patong, Phuket
PHOTO: Phuket People’s Voice
Patong Police have arrested 18 year old Robier Aaron, from Myanmar, after he stabbed another Burmese man, 23 year old ‘Johnny’, to death.
The incident happened on Friday night (September 6) at around 9pm in front of a restaurant on Phangmuang Sai Gor Road. Police received a report about the attack and found Johnny’s body stabbed in the neck, lying in front of the restaurant.
The man didn’t have any identification documents on him.
Eyewitnesses confirm that Robier was one of the killers who attacked Johnny, along with another man named ‘Alom’, who initially fled but was arrested later. Police took Robier to Patong Police Station. He said that at noon on September 6, Johnny attacked Alom’s father which made him angry. He went to visit Johnny with a friend. He told police that Johnny attacked his friend first so Alom stabbed him with a knife and fled. but said he didn’t want to flee so was waiting for the police when they arrived.
Crime
Car rental scam busted, gang leaders arrested in Phuket and Trang
PHOTOS: Achadtaya Chuenniran
Three people have been arrested separately in Phuket and Trang, south of thailand. They’ve been accused of running a scam, targeting car owners and car rental operators. Police have so far seized 23 out of 40 vehicles the gang had resold.
Nine victims made official complaints on August 26 that a gang was renting cars from them around Phuket and then reselling the vehicles in the southern provinces of Trang, Phatthalung and Nakhon Si Thammarat. The suspects were identified as Ms. Chanida Ratchasaeng, Ms Kamolwan Thamchantha and Methawee Thamchantha.
Police found that Methawee, his girlfriend Chanida and elder sister Kamolwan were members of the gang running the sting.
The gang were renting the cars, primarily in tourist zones, then selling or pawning the vehicles. They then used the earnings form the car sales to pay rental fees. As they built up their business relationships with the rental companies they then leased more vehicles.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้
วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง
บิ๊กไบก์หัวร้อน ตบหัวลุงพิการผัวะ ‘รถกูเป็นอะไร มีปัญญารับผิดชอบไหม’
“มิน พีชญา”ทุ่มสุดตัว นัวผู้ชายเกือบสิบ ป่วยโรคติดเซ็กซ์ ใน”สองนรี”
ไฮไลท์ผู้เล่นตัวท้อป 8 ทีมสุดท้าย วอลเลย์บอลชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019
เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก
คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ญี่ปุ่น รอบชิงชนะเลิศ ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย
ปังมาก “โมเม ธนัชชา” เล่นลีกญี่ปุ่น ทีมบลูแคท
ชาวเน็ตชม วินัยนศ.ญี่ปุ่น ไม่ยอมให้คนไทยขี่จยย.บนฟุตปาธ (คลิป)
วินาทีฮือฮาทั้งประชุมสภา รัฐบาลเสียงปริ่มน้ำ แพ้โหวตฝ่ายค้านครั้งแรก [คลิป]
4 โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอล U23 ชายแชมป์เอเชีย ไทยพบซาอุฯ
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
