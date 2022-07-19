Besides access to top-notch amenities, proximity to entertainment and business districts, and good security, living high up in a condo in Bangkok also allows you to enjoy the fabulous urban skyline as your view. Plus, since there’s no other building blocking your views, this means that you get to have lots of light pouring into the windows. But of course, not every condo in the city offers unobstructed views of the skyline — some only give you views of neighbouring residential buildings with clothing lines. So, to help you with your search, we’ve created a list of the best condos in Bangkok with striking city view.

1. Bangkok’s skyline as your living room’s backdrop

Price for sale: $530,000 (฿19,000,000)

With a curved corner and floor-to-ceiling windows in the open concept living-dining room, this 2 bedroom condo in Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard serves as a veritable feast for the eyes. The glass door in the living room opens onto a charming balcony, so you can enjoy the outside air while drinking your morning coffee. Aside from the living room, you also get to enjoy the city views from your bedroom windows.

The whole condo has a modern design with warm tones, which makes it feel cosy and homey. One of the bathrooms is equipped with a bathtub, perfect for relaxing after a long day of work. Outside of your unit, a range of upscale facilities are available. You can escape Bangkok’s heat in the sparkling swimming pool, laze around on the sun-loungers lining the pool, or stay fit in the gym. There’s also a lounge and an indoor kids zone on the 4th floor.

2. Unobstructed views of Bangkok as your bedside companion

Price for sale: $237,000 (฿8,490,000)

Want to wake up to Bangkok’s skyline every morning? At this 1-bedroom condo at Ivy Thonglor, you can have the beautiful city view as your bedside companion. In addition to the views, the condo is built with luxury in mind and boasts tastefully decorated rooms. With a combination of neutral tones and wooden flooring, you’ll feel right at home as soon as you step inside the door.

Furthermore, the open concept living-kitchen-dining room opens onto a tiny balcony, allowing you to have natural ventilation and serving as the perfect place to take in the stunning views. But that’s not all. Residents also have exclusive access to numerous high-quality facilities, such as the communal gym and pool on the 5th floor. You can also find a sauna within the building, perfect for refreshing your body after a busy day.

3. Relax on your private balcony while watching the twinkling lights

Price for sale: $150,000 (฿9,400,000)

Nothing screams cosy like this 2-bedroom condo at Villa Asoke. The rooms are all spacious and airy, with enough windows to make them well-ventilated. In addition, each room is very stylish and offers a relaxing atmosphere, with an exciting blend of neutral colours, natural elements, and shades of blue in the decoration. Situated on the 35th floor of the building, the unit boasts an unmatched city view. If you really want a treat, the skyline is even more magnificent at night. And what better place to take in the twinkling lights of the capital city than from your very own balcony? Bring your favourite drink, sit on the comfy chair, and enjoy!

When you’re feeling bored in your condo unit, you can take advantage of the facilities offered in the building. There are two gardens within the building, including the one on the 39th floor, where you can get a bird’s eye view of Bangkok. The condo also provides a communal gym, pool, kid’s club, and even a yoga area for all of the yogis.

4. The skyline is the first and last thing you see every day

Price for sale: $214,000 (฿7,690,000)

Make your dream of waking up every morning and admiring a magnificent city view right from your bed come true in this 1-bedroom condo. Sitting on the 31st floor of the high-class mix-used condo Sky Walk & Weltz Residence, the bedroom and living room feature enormous floor-to-ceiling windows. Additionally, it’s a corner unit, which means you can get a clear and uninterrupted view of Bangkok as soon as you wake up and right before you fall asleep.

Each room is equipped with high-end furniture and fixtures. Moreover, the bathroom comes with a bathtub, perfect for unwinding after a busy day. For those who want to live a glamorous lifestyle, the building offers first-class facilities for its residents. These include a swimming pool, fitness centre, children’s playroom, sauna, library, gardens, on-site restaurants, on-site stores, and even a helipad!

5. Come home to light-filled rooms and spectacular city view

Price for sale: $201,000 (฿7,199,700)

This 1-bedroom condo is another fantastic unit located within the Sky Walk &Weltz Residences. The finish of the condo is exceptional, with a modern and tasteful design. The open concept living-dining-kitchen-area feels very spacious and airy. Furthermore, there’s a massive glass door that leads out to a small but charming balcony. The ensuite bathroom has glass walls, so it also receives plenty of lights from the floor-to-ceiling window in the bedroom.

Upscale facilities are also available for the residents of this unit. You can enjoy everything from a swimming pool and running track to sauna and communal gym. An on-site restaurant and shops are available as well. This means that you really don’t have to go anywhere for leisure and entertainment. The condo offers the perfect resort-like lifestyle.

6. Admire the Chao Phraya River and Bangkok’s skyline outside your window

Price for sale: $198,000 (฿7,090,000)

Thanks to its prime location next to Bang Phlat MRT in Bang Ao, this 2-bedroom condo at De LAPIS Charan 81 guarantees some of the best views of Bangkok’s skyline and the Chao Phraya River. With oversized windows in almost every room, this condo will leave you in awe, especially at night when the lights come on. Moreover, the modern and classy design of the condo is just as beautiful as the views outside. The rooms are decorated with light colours, making them seem spacious and airy.

In addition, the condo has fantastic facilities, such as a garden, gym, and indoor kids zone. The large infinity pool on the rooftop is the cherry on top. Lined with comfy sun loungers, you can take in Bangkok’s breathtaking skyline while swimming or lazing around.

7. 270-degree city view from your living room

Price for sale: $661,000 (฿23,690,000)

If you’ve been dreaming of living in Bangkok’s most upscale neighbourhood, this 2-bedroom condo at Ashton Asoke is perfect for you. Located in the Sukhumvit area, the condo is close to leading entertainment and business venues, such as the Emporium and Benjasiri Park. The rooms are all stylishly-decorated, with a combination of wooden elements like marble and wood. But the star of the condo is the curvy high-to-ceiling window in the living room, which gives you the perfect 270-degree city view. Additionally, since the unit is situated on the 43rd floor, your view is pretty much unobstructed.

But the luxury doesn’t end in your unit. Only one elevator ride away, you can enjoy a great selection of high-class facilities. There are plenty of opportunities to relax as the building boasts 6 Jacuzzis, a steam room, a sauna room, a verdant garden, a rooftop garden, and a social club. There are also 3 swimming pools and a gym, each offering enchanting city views.

The magnificent city views of these condos will surely add an extra bit of magic to your life in Bangkok!