Property
Central Patana to open largest mixed-use project in Chanthaburi
Central Pattana is set to unveil Central Chanthaburi — the largest and most comprehensive mixed-use development in eastern Thailand.
The complex, which is scheduled to officially open on May 26, will exemplify the company’s mixed-use project model in urban cities to strengthen the local economy.
Central Chanthaburi is anticipated to be a new city landmark, consisting of a hotel, shopping mall, convention hall, apartments and residential developments.
The company has high expectations for the project, which it expects will contribute to the region’s economic and tourism growth. It will achieve that by creating jobs, making revenue for the community, improving the overall quality of life, and providing open spaces for locals, says executive vice-president of marketing…
“Under our brand theme of ‘Imagining better futures for all, the company will continue to develop new projects. This reflects on our commitment as a ‘place maker’ that creates spaces to improve quality of life.”
The project has a semi-outdoor architecture to maximize access to its four rai (6,400 square metres) of open areas, which includes cafes, a pet playground, a family playground, a social park, workout areas, bicycle parking areas and running tracks.
“Central Chanthaburi is more than just a real estate project, but is the next step of city development, as it will generate growth for the city in all aspects.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Central Patana to open largest mixed-use project in Chanthaburi
