Amnesty program for unlicensed Thai hotels finishes September 9 | The Thaiger

Amnesty program for unlicensed Thai hotels finishes September 9

Bill Barnett

Published

4 hours ago

on

Amnesty program for unlicensed Thai hotels finishes September 9

PHOTO: We needed a photo of a small hotel. So this is The Small Hotel in Krabi (already licensed!!)

The Thai government has issued guidelines for unlicensed hotels under their amnesty program. Hotels must submit applications and complete improvements before September 9, so time is of the essence.

Baker McKenzie Thailand has outlined the process and guidelines which we are republishing as follows:

On August 3, 2019, the Ministry of Interior announced the ministerial notifications (the “Notification“) which prescribe the criteria, procedures, and conditions for the submission of documents or evidence by non-compliant hotel operators who qualify for an amnesty under Order No. 6/2562 of Thailand’s National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO).

According to the Notification, operators of qualified hotels — those constructed before 19 August 2016 and are being operated as hotels without meeting/function rooms — may notify the local authority having jurisdiction over the relevant hotels, about their non-compliance with particular sections of the Hotel Act, the Town Planning Act, or the Building Control Act. These local authorities include district offices in Bangkok, Pattaya City, municipalities, or sub-district administration organisations, depending on where the hotel is situated.

Additionally, hotel operators are required to submit any of the following documents to the local authority, to prove that their buildings were built before August 19 2016, and have been operating as hotels without meeting/function rooms since before June 12 2019…

1. Photocopy of building construction permit, building modification permit, or certificate of building construction or modification;

2. Photocopy of evidence of ownership of building or location on which the building is located;

3. Photocopy of license to operate business affecting health;

4. Evidence of payment of hotel room taxes to the local authority;

5. Evidence of tax payment to the Revenue Department;

6. Evidence of permission to use electricity and tap water;

7. Evidence of application for civil registration;

8. Photocopy of sale and purchase agreement for the land or building, which was registered with the land office;

9. Evidence of advertisements on websites or an advertisement service agreement;

10. Plan and building blueprint, as approved by the local authority for the construction or modification; or

11. Any other documents or evidence which illustrate that the buildings were built before August 19 2016, and have been operated as hotels without meeting/function rooms since before June 12 2019.

In order to obtain the amnesty, an official notification must be made, and building improvements must be completed by September 9 2019 — within 90 days from the Order’s effective date. Qualified hotel operators are encouraged to act swiftly in order to qualify for the amnesty.

The amnesty program is an important step forward in the government’s path to addressing unlicensed accommodation in the country.

Bill Barnett

Bill Barnett has over 30 years of experience in the Asian hospitality and property markets. He is considered to be a leading authority on real estate trends across Asia, and has sat at almost every seat around the hospitality and real estate table. Bill promotes industry insight through regular conference speaking engagements and is continually gathering market intelligence. Over the past few years he has released four books on Asian property topics.

Bangkok

Chewathai launches seven new property projects in Bangkok despite slowdown

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

10 hours ago

on

August 10, 2019

By

Chewathai launches seven new property projects in Bangkok despite slowdown

Listed property firm Chewathai says they are revising down their revenue target for this year from 2.8 billion to 1.6 billion baht after demand for residential projects has shown a slowing down in the first half of 2019. The company’s managing director Boon Choon Kiet made the announcement yesterday.

Boon says Chewathai’s total revenue of 618.65 million baht in the first half of this year was lower than estimated because the property market has been facing high competition. He says the two main factors were a liower demand for residential property plus restrictions on loans approved by commercial Thai banks.

But he says the company has decided to go ahead with the launch of seven new residential projects worth 7.2 billion baht – two of which will be launched in the third quarter of this year worth a combined 2.64 billion baht and five projects in the fourth quarter worth 4.78 billion baht.

SOURCE: The Nation

PHOTO: Chewathai managing director Boon Choon Kiet – The Nation

Continue Reading

Business

Thai baht may need another ‘haircut’ by the Bank of Thailand before the end of 2019

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 days ago

on

August 8, 2019

By

Thai baht may need another 'haircut' by the Bank of Thailand before the end of 2019

Wednesday’s rate cut by the Bank of Thailand has not succeeded in reining in the surging baht, raising the prospect of another interest rate cut by 0.25 of a percentage point before the year-end.

While the central bank’s statement on the policy rate reduction didn’t mention the strength of the baht, economists suspect the baht’s strength and its impact on the Thai economy was a key reason for the Monetary Policy Committee’s decision. Yesterday they lowered the key interest rate by 0.25 percentage point – from 1.75% to 1.50%.

Yunyong Thaicharoen, first executive vice president and head of Siam Commercial Bank’s Economic Intelligence Centre says the Central Bank would have taken the sluggish economic growth into account.

“The baht has appreciated by 5.5% in 2019 when compared to neighbouring currencies, and the economic impact of the baht’s strength are starting to show in the country’s poor export performance”.

The Economic Intelligence Centre expects the BOT to reduce interest rate once more in 2019 by 0.25%, taking down the policy interest rate to 1.25% due to economic factors such as the impacts of the US-China trade war which has escalated to a currency war.

The baht was valued at 30.77 baht to the US dollar on August 7 after the interest rate cut, weakening by only 0.01 from 0.76 baht per US dollar on August 6.

The effectiveness of the central bank’s past measures to curb the strengthening baht has been unclear, said Tim Leelahaphan, an economist with Standard Chartered Bank.

On July 12, the BOT reduced the limits for outstanding balances of non-resident baht accounts and non-resident baht accounts for securities from 300 million to 200 million baht per non-resident.

Market analysts saw this announcement as the central bank’s attempt to reduce speculative capital inflows into Thailand’s economy.

Since then, the baht has appreciated slightly from 30.81 to 30.77 baht per US dollar.

Economists suggest that the key reason for the baht’s strength is largely unaffected by the BOT’s measures, as Thailand’s current account surplus, valued at 6% of GDP, leads to a perception among foreign investors of the country being a “safe haven” as an investment destination.

SOURCE: The Nation

Continue Reading

Business

170 billion baht stimulus to focus on tourism as economy plateaus

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 days ago

on

August 8, 2019

By

170 billion baht stimulus to focus on tourism as economy plateaus

Inbound tourism to Thailand is about to get a boost with a proposed 170 billion baht government stimulus package . The Finance Ministry will submit the full plan to Cabinet on August 19.

Lavaron Sangsnit, the director general for the fiscal policy office, says the package aims to boost inbound tourism, and promote travel within the country by Thai and foreign tourists. The stimulus is also aimed to support farmers, small businesses and middle income earners.

The package comes after an economic slump in the first quarter around 2.8%. The government is also worried that a stronger baht and weaker Chinese yuan will continue to adversely affect the number of Chinese tourists coming to Thailand.

The Bank of Thailand yesterday cut its policy rate by 25 basis points to 1.5% in a move intended to slow down the continuing strength of the baht .

More details about the economic stimulus specifics when they become available.

SOURCE: The Nation

Continue Reading

