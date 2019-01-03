Bangkok Tonight: La Casa Nostra restaurant pop-up at Small’s Bar | The Thaiger

Subscribe to The Thaiger

Bangkok

Bangkok Tonight: La Casa Nostra restaurant pop-up at Small’s Bar

If you live in Bangkok I know that it can be easy to very overwhelmed by all the choices around you, whether it is food, drink or partying, you have a lot of options, but not tonight.

Tonight head down to Sathorn’s Soi Suam Plu, for a very special pop-up event being hosted at one of Bangkok’s most celebrated and award winning bars, ‘Smalls’.

They will be hosting chef Nino Scognamillo from La Casa Nostra, one of the most talked about new restaurants in Bangkok, not only for its extensive wine list, but also for bringing rustic and authentic flavours of Italy to the heart of the big mango.

Nino has worked with the Jamie Oliver group in London, the iconic Sydney’s Yacht Squadron and after working in Phuket now runs the kitchen in the at La Casa Nostra.

Offering a small selection of his menu’s favourites, don’t miss a chance to try chef Nino’s famous roasted Mediterranean octopus on white truffle potato velute’ (320 baht) and his Catabrian anchovies with his homemade tomato relish (390 baht).

Small’s bar owner David Jacobson, has become a Bangkok icon with his cemented history in the bar and nightclub scene. A renown celebrity photographer, Jacobson has worked with stars such as  David Bowie, Robert De Niro ad Andy Warhol, recently he has been highlighting different chefs in the Bangkok food scene in his Soi Suam Plu watering hole with various pop ups.

For the Facebook Event page click HERE.



Bangkok

Taxis are leading concern for tourists visiting Thailand

Tourist police say that Taxi’s continue to be one of the most pressing issues for tourists visiting Thailand.

In 2018, 12,679 taxi drivers were arrested by police, of which 5,668 drivers refused to pick up passengers, compared to 1,681 last year. 3,408 drivers refused to use their fare meter, compared to 255 last year and 1,659 who were overcharging, where last year it was 120.

1,581 unauthorised tour guides were also arrested by police up from 132 last year, and 390 “sitting guides” who with their licence accompany unauthorised foreign language speaking guides, compared to last year where only nine arrest where made.

Police also arrested 6,333 ‘low-quality’ tour operators, 26 vendors who sold overpriced products to tourists, and raided 35 illegal entertainment venues. Police also found 161 cases of ‘influential people’ carrying firearms in tourists areas and 9,533 cases where tourists were affected as well as 1,406 cases of illicit drugs at tourist venues.

SOURCE:Eleven Media Group

Bangkok

“Don’t go to Thailand” – another Chinese social media firestorm

PHOTO: Thai Rath

Thai Rath is reporting that officials from the Tourist Assistance Centre have made a visit to the female Chinese blogger who lost her left arm in a road accident on the way from Bangkok to Koh Chang.

The story has produced another firestorm of criticism in Chinese social media with headlines like “Don’t go to Thailand”.

The woman was on a trip in a rented passenger van with a driver provided by a tour company. Yesterday the TAC officials were at the woman’s bedside with other state officials.

“The tourism officials visited me with flowers and asked me about the accident. They had seen the news online. Thanks to everyone”.

“I hope they investigate these rental companies to stop such accidents in the future”.

Police say the company and its driver and the family of the victim would all be getting together to discuss compensation. Officials say they hope some good could come of the investigation to improve road safety and communications.

SOURCE: Thai Rath

Bangkok

Happy New Year Thailand!

PHOTO: The Nation

The Amazing Thailand Countdown 2019 was held at the new riverside shopping hub Iconsiam last night as a “New Year present” for Thais and tourists. It was a joint venture between the capital’s newest luxury shopping mall and the TAT.

Large countdown crowds and fireworks kicked off 2019 at dozens of venues around Thailand, and a bright pink pig at Bangkok’s Siam Centre was a reminder of this year’s animal for the Chinese year of the Pig.

Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha posted New Year’s good wishes by words and video on his assorted @prayutofficial social media accounts.

“Today is the last day of the year. Tomorrow we will begin 2562 B.E. I wish happiness and fulfillment to all citizens in the new year to come.”

The Bangkok feature event on the Chao Phraya featured amazing fireworks, a spectacular Khon mask-dance performance and a concert by Thai and foreign singers. Dozens of boats gathered on the Chao Phraya River to watch the impressive show.

The pyrotechnic show covered a distance of 1.4 kilometres along the Chao Phraya River – believed to be the longest of its kind ever organised on the banks of the country’s main waterway.

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn invoked the virtues of his father, late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, to protect Thais and help them be happy and healthy in the year ahead.

“May you all be in good spirits and morale with bright wisdom so you can serve as a strong and stable force for our country,” he said in a televised broadcast last night.

Meanwhile, hundreds travelled to Takhian Temple in Bang Kruai district of Nonthaburi to lie inside coffins for traditional funeral rituals. Participants believe the ceremony – supposedly symbolising death and rebirth – helps rid them of bad luck and allows them to be born again for a fresh start in the new year.

In Phuket thousands gathered along Patong’s beaches, amid tight security, for another spectacular welcome to 2019. Despite early evening showers, the crowds were huge in the party town and at other main beaches around the island as well as the local favorite on the east coast, Saphan Hin.

Happy New Year to all our regular readers of The Thaiger. May 2019 be prosperous and healthy for you all!!

