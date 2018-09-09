Thai Life
Bahrain # 1. Thailand #18. Expat Insider Survey 2018.
Where is the favourite place for expats to settle in the world? Bahrain has won the distinction again in the annual Expat Insider survey of 68 countries in the world where expats like to live.
How about Thailand and ASEAN countries? Thailand didn’t even get a podium position this year in the survey. It scored fourth behind perennial favourite, the Lion City Singapore followed by Vietnam and Malaysia.
But Expat Insider says that none of the top 3 expat destinations are breakout stars this year, with Bahrain, Taiwan, and Ecuador all having held a spot on the podium before.
#1 Bahrain successfully defends its top spot.
#2 Taiwan keeps impressing with quality of life.
#3 Ecuador has recovered from its 25th position in 2017.
Bahrain – Gulf Insider
Four Latin American countries can also be found in the top 10. Singapore is the only ASEAN country to get a place in the Top 10 this year. The UK and Peru join the bottom 10 countries expats want to live.
The Asian tigers, Taiwan (2nd) and Singapore (5th), make it into the top 5. Both do very well in the Quality of Life Index, ranking first and fourth, respectively. Taiwan makes up for a comparatively worse rank in the Family Life Index (20th vs. Singapore’s 12th) with better results in terms of personal finance (10th vs. 20th) and working abroad (2nd vs. 14th).
There has been comparatively little change at the bottom of the ranking. Seven out of the ten worst-rated countries were already in the bottom 10 in 2017, as was Egypt (63rd in 2018) whenever it was featured in the ranking. Losing ground across all indices, Peru is new in the bottom 10. The UK continues its downward spiral as an expat destination after an already noticeable drop in 2017. It comes in 59th place in 2018 out of the 68 surveyed countries.
Read the full survey results HERE.
‘2,215’ – this year’s ‘must see’ documentary
From the outset, I can't recommend this wonderful documentary more highly. It was inspiring, highly entertaining and a beautifully crafted, intimate insight into, as he describes himself, a normal Thai person doing something extraordinary.
Artiwara 'Toon' Kongmalai, a huge popular rockstar in Thailand, decided to raise money for struggling public hospitals in the Land of Smiles. He didn't do it the easy way. He set out to run from the southern town of Betong to the northern tip in Chiang Rai, a journey of 2,215 kilometres (hence the title). The schedule would require Toon and his entourage to run 50 kilometres a day, 20% more than a full marathon every single day (with a few scheduled and unscheduled lay days).
He covered the distance, on schedule, in 55 days. The physical effort for 'Toon' was immense, for the support team, it was a nightmare trying to control the crowds, collect the money and mange the enthusi...
Thailand’s winners in the Conde Nast Traveller awards
Thailand has been voted the world’s Best Country for People by readers of Conde Nast Traveller magazine in the 2018 Readers’ Travel Awards.
Thailand was voted into third spot in the 'Best Country' category behind European winners Italy and Greece. But Thailand scored Number One in the 'Best Country For People' category.
But the Conde Nast love continues with the Mandarin Oriental in Bangkok and Six Senses Yao Noi in Phang Nga voted fourth and fifth in the 'Best Asia & the Indian Subcontinent Hotel' category. Koh Samui scored ninth spot in the list of the world’s 'Best Islands'. Phuket doesn't get a mention.
Mr. Yut...
Begpacking – ‘How to’ guide for aspiring travelling beggars
"Aren’t you technically homeless? Why shouldn’t YOU cash in too. Why shouldn’t other people pay for you to travel? Begpacking (or beg packing) is a way for backpackers like you to earn money while you travel by begging for money or busking around the world."
Thailand has its fair share of 'beg packers' each year - young travellers who apparently run out of money and end up on the streets, begging for additional funds to continue their travel. They come in two sizes - the ones that are simply sitting and begging and the others that are busking or doing something to earn some coin.
Begpackers really get a big response on social media. Some netizens say 'leave them alone, they're not hurting anyone'. Othe...
