What’s behind CP’s successful Metaverse campaign?

Press Release

The world’s most crowded Fan Party in Metaverse with 1,500 registrants in the first 15 minutes.

#CPBolognaMewTaverseParty reached 1st rank in Thai Vietnam, and Singapore and was ranked 3rd in worldwide trends.

1.5 Million hashtags were used within 30 minutes of launching.

All of these happened at the CP Bologna Mewtaverse’s, CP Foods’ Metaverse Event, massive success backed by the excessive power of fandom marketing! How did Yell Advertising, the agency that oversees the campaign, make it happen?

Designing experiences is significant for marketing campaign creation.

The Metaverse, a major buzzword in the world of tech and business, is a virtual-reality world in which users can interact with other users in a virtual environment. Even amid Metaverse trends, thinking about the target audience’s behaviour before planning comprehensive marketing offline is something that should not be overlooked.

The campaign started by effectively using OOH Media and online advertising movies. To raise awareness among party enthusiasts that ‘CP Spicy Bologna is best suited for your favourite drinks’, the key message “สายดื่มต้องมี … CP โบโลน่าพริก” (Drinkers must have CP Spicy Bologna) was used. The message was targeted at party-loving audiences and people who follow the presenter, Mew Suppasit, a famous singer and actor in Thailand right now.

Fandom interaction is not just marketing; it’s forming a relationship.

Besides choosing a presenter with a strong fan base, building a relationship with the audience is also crucial. From previous campaign experiences, CP is well-versed in using Twitter to interact with audiences. Interacting with the audience is not just about marketing or advertising. It’s about listening to the needs of the fans, giving the details that fans want to know, and helping them solve the problem. This is because the audience is the core of the campaign’s success.

Gamification plays a big role.

Another significant contribution to the success is how Yell Advertising effectively handled the complexity of integrating offline and online campaigns into the Metaverse. Yell took part in activities creation, fans tier distribution, and adapting fan offline meeting mechanics to online. On top of this, they also designed Metaverse space, creating a unique experience for Mewlions (Mew Suppasit’s Fans) with only 2,000 free passes to join a special party which ended with a mini-concert from the unexpected guest, Nont Thanon, in the Metaverse world.

The Metaverse is for use, not for show.

Yell sees the metaverse event itself as the tool to create the flow of online campaigns due to its extreme popularity. So, people were not forced to join the virtual world.

However, it is essential to ensure the functionality and usage of the Metaverse. The analysis showed that even if people today are interested in new technologies, not everyone has the latest technologies. So, for the Metaverse to be accessible and convenient for all, Gather Town, a 2D Metaverse, was chosen. Gather Town consumes fewer resources from the devices. So, the fans can have a good experience on their phones, tablets or computers and will not be troubled or jammed by many users.

What will be the future of Metaverse and marketing?

Many brands are still seeking to create campaigns that find ways to become a part of the consumers’ lives. By making the best use of the technology, the CP Spicy Bologna campaign showed the successive use of Metaverse to create consumer awareness while creating new experiences for them. This is definitely intriguing for future marketers!

