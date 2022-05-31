Sponsored
Get your own car without buying or leasing with Carzuno
Sponsored
Are you tired of squeezing your way in and out of public transport during rush hours? Do you waste a lot of time transiting between different modes of transportation?
We can all agree that having your own car comes with unparalleled convenience, flexibility and freedom. However, there is a catch. Purchasing a vehicle can be a tedious process with paperwork, and you may need a large sum of money for a down payment. On top of that, owning a car could come with additional maintenance costs, and a car is essentially a depreciating asset. So, what’s the solution? Skip the headache and subscribe to Carzuno, an all-inclusive car subscription service.
What is Carzuno?
Carzuno is a car subscription company founded in Singapore by two automotive enthusiasts with more than 25 years of industry experience from top transportation companies such as Grab and Uber. The car subscription model was developed to make cars more accessible to the people while helping rental and leasing partners digitalise in an otherwise traditional sector. Their convenient model provides you with all the benefits of car ownership minus the nuisance. So essentially, you own an experience, not a car.
What are the benefits?
The process at Carzuno is completely hassle-free. You only need to pay one flat monthly fee depending on your subscription, ranging from 1 to 24 months, which will be directly charged to your credit card. Since the subscription starts at one month, you can rent a car to go for a vacation or a road trip.
The subscription covers insurance, servicing, maintenance, taxes and 24/7 roadside assistance. So, put fuel in your car, and you’re good to go. Also, the best part is you do not need to pay a deposit or any down payment!
How does it work?
It’s simple! You can start by choosing the car that fits your lifestyle from a wide range of latest cars with the newest technology on Carzuno’s website. Then, subscribe online, which takes merely 3 minutes of your time. Congratulations, your car will be delivered to your doorstep in 24 hours.
Carzuno has effectively delivered its ambition of reducing the barriers to car ownership for you with its 100% swift digital experience. By taking just three minutes to subscribe for an all-inclusive package, you are getting your ideal car ‘delivered’ to your doorstep within 24 hours, not to mention hassle-free!
Are you interested? If so, you’re in luck. There is a special promotion for May 2022 for up to 9,600 THB. Click HERE to claim the fantastic deal!
If you are curious to find out whether your favourite car is on the list, click HERE to find out!
Want to find out more about Carzuno’s subscription services? Contact the information below:
E-mail: concierge@carzuno.com
Phone: +66-62-841-4465
LINE Official Account: @carzuno
