A bold new rehab approach to treating drug & alcohol addiction in Thailand: Flow Recovery Retreat Phuket

Alcohol and drugs are one of the major social problems in society. Studies show that 10% of the general population have had alcohol or drug use disorder at some time in their lives. And the current situation and everything that is happening around the world doesn’t make it any easier for anyone. Many are facing more stress, anxiety and isolation, all of which is a formula for addiction – especially alcohol. So, if you know someone dear to you who is suffering, how can you help them? Is it possible to treat their addiction? And, what is the best way to go about seeking treatment for drug & alcohol addiction?

Watching a family member, friend, or co-worker with an alcohol use disorder can be difficult. You might wonder what you can do to change the situation, and whether or not the person even wants your help. There are several different steps one could take in order to flip the switch / change your path, depending on where people are, what resources they have and how much they are willing to invest in changing. Having said that, early treatment and intervention can help people with alcohol use disorder and addiction. While it’s up to the person to willingly start their sobriety journey, you can also help. Read on for some steps you can take to help your friend, family member, or loved one.

Before you do anything, it’s important to know whether they have an addiction problem. So make sure you learn more about it first before making the judgment and call. Practice what you are going to say to them and make sure you formulate something positive and supportive. DON’T BE negative, hurtful or worst of all, presumptuous. Choose the right time and place to have this conversation. One of the most important things is to realize that you can’t force someone to get treatment, it has to come from them when they decide it’s time.

The 5 phases of addiction rehabilitation

What are the 5 phases of addiction recovery? Having an understanding of what these five stages are can be very useful. Each stage clearly describes the process of recognizing and admitting the problem, how to make the change & embark on a recovery journey, and deal with life after treatment of alcohol and drug addiction.

Phase 1: Acknowledgement of Addiction

He/she needs to understand that he/she has a problem. This stage is a turning point for them, when they stop denying they have a problem and begin to desire to do something about it.

Phase 2: Awareness of Addiction

He/she is aware of their addiction and how their behavior has harmed family, friends, careers, and other relationships. They may not have completely stopped using narcotics, but are becoming aware of how their addictions are destroying their lives.

Phase 3:Recovery Exploration

Some believe that they can wean themselves off a narcotic at first. They may strive to limit their use and avoid utilizing altogether. However, after a few fruitless attempts, they will discover they can’t accomplish it on their own. This is when they will seek outside assistance, either by attending support group meetings or enrolling in a licensed addiction rehab facility.

Phase 4: Start Addiction Recovery

For some, the start of their addiction recovery could potentially be a dangerous period. They’re only now figuring out how to live without their preferred substance as well as trying to repair relationships that have been harmed by their addiction. It is normal for them to relapse when they initially begin treatment for their addiction. However, once they recognize that mistakes may happen and that the most important thing is to keep going, they can begin to acquire new coping skills and healthy eating habits, as well as focus on living a substance-free life.

Phase 5: Ongoing aftercare and recovery

When you stop using drugs or alcohol, your addiction does not go away. It necessitates ongoing follow-up to avoid relapse. At this point, you should have improved your coping skills, discovered what triggers your addiction, and established a strong support network to lean on when you’re having trouble staying drug-free.

What makes Flow Recovery Retreat in Thailand Different?

Flow Recovery Retreat is a sober home located in Rawai – a secondary addiction rehab facility in Phuket, Thailand. Founded by Matt Dunne in 2022, who overcame his alcohol and pills addiction with the help of AA and outpatient care. Upon acknowledging his addiction and taking steps to overcome it, he has successfully thrived in sobriety and wants to offer others the chance for a new start.

“I realized the guiding principles behind Sports and Performance Psychology could be applied to help people in recovery, especially as a guide in the early days of sobriety. The seed began to germinate, and I started thinking about sober homes and sober communities. So, I decided to create a sober-living community where performance psychology informs the overall philosophy and structure of our environment and how this mindset can be applied to your recovery and your life. The primary objective is to use the principles of psychology to enhance human performance, in every area of your life, especially in your recovery. I want to help you with your comeback story.”

At Flow, each team member has their own success or comeback story, and all of the team is driven with one mission in mind – to help your sobriety. Dedicated professionals in the health and wellness sector who are familiar with addiction and recovery and will help you implement healthy lifestyle changes for lasting change and sobriety. To provide an evidence-based practice in performance psychology with comprehensive counseling in addiction treatment, nutrition education, personal and professional development, mindfulness, yoga, and mental skills training, focusing on the restoration of well-being and the continuity of sobriety.

As a Performance Psychology Instructor & Relapse Prevention Instructor, Matt is confident that he can help others overcome their addiction by using the method he applied to finally become sober. His program includes Performance Psychology, Counseling, Mindfulness and more.

Treatment Approach and Programs for Addiction Recovery In Phuket – Thailand

At Flow Recovery Retreat, the path to a sober existence begins. The retreat works on all of the aspects of your life to develop a healthy and sober lifestyle. They help you to maintain your abstinence by changing your mindset, your lifestyle, your eating habits and implement tactics for relapse prevention.

Flow Recovery Retreat offers a well-rounded addiction recovery program with a proven method. In addition to individual and group therapy sessions, the retreat offers on-site healthy & nutritious meals, fitness programs, workshops and leisure activities to support sober living in Phuket, Thailand.

The approach at Flow Recovery Retreat includes the following:

Performance Psychology for developing and nurturing the mental skills to help to help clients achieve optimal performance in life and recovery during the addiction program. Addiction counseling sessions, either individual or group, which provide a safe space to open up and explore recovery at the client’s own pace. A diet therapy in addiction recovery including nutrition coaching as healthy eating habits are crucial in the process of recovery. Executive/Life Coaching – Life Design Program (Find Your Ikigai) which tackles answers to the questions of What do you love? What are you good at? What does the world need? What can you be paid for? Strength & Conditioning Classes to help shift the negative tides of addiction and bring a focus to health & well-being. Mindfulness to develop mental resiliance and overall sense of well-being. Curiosity Workshops & Networking, unique to the retreat’s curriculum, are TED Talk-style workshops with dynamic guest speakers from all walks of life. Inspirational Activities and healthy recovery activities that allow clients to explore Phuket and take part in activities such as scuba diving, golfing, and a variety of exciting excursions.

Flow Addiction Recovery Retreat’s vision is to provide a truly exceptional sober-living experience, where optimal performance psychology informs the overall philosophy and structure of addiction recovery as an approach to living. The retreat’s mission is to provide an evidence-based practice focusing on the restoration of well-being and the continuity of sobriety.

They are the next phase in the addiction recovery journey.

For more information about their addiction recovery program visit: https://flowrecoveryretreat.com/

Get a free consultation by simply messaging them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FlowRecoveryRetreat