Ukraine accused of shelling Belgorod as Russia claims thwarted invasion

Belgorod, a Russian region, has once more experienced attacks from across the Ukrainian border, with at least eight individuals injured due to shelling. Russia’s defence ministry asserts that it has prevented other attempts by Ukraine to “invade” the region. Kyiv has not responded to these claims but has denied involvement in previous cross-border attacks. This latest incident occurs over a week after one of the most significant cross-border raids since the war’s inception.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod, stated that Ukraine’s armed forces shelled multiple districts on Thursday, causing damage to buildings. Although no fatalities have been reported, Gladkov mentioned that hundreds of families would be evacuated once the situation stabilises. As a consequence, some school exams in Shebekino have been cancelled, and authorities are now working on a solution to allow students to secure university placements without taking the exams. Gladkov also reported an explosion in Belgorod city, likely caused by a drone, which injured two individuals.

In addition to the shelling, Russia’s defence ministry claims that its servicemen in the region repelled several attacks. A statement released on Thursday evening reported that over 50 Ukrainian “terrorists”, four armoured combat vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, and a pickup truck were destroyed. These reports have not been independently verified.

There have been conflicting accounts of violence on the border. BBC Verify has viewed videos from two pro-Ukrainian paramilitary groups, the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps, announcing raids into Russian territory. Despite this, local officials have refuted reports of a Ukrainian troop breakthrough in Shebekino, stating that the situation remains challenging and that “shelling is ongoing”.

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesperson, said Russian President Vladimir Putin was aware of the situation in Belgorod and criticised the international committee for failing to condemn Ukraine. In recent weeks, there have been numerous attacks within Russia. Earlier this week, Putin accused Ukraine of attempting to frighten Russians following drone attacks in Moscow. Kyiv has denied any involvement in these attacks. The US is currently investigating whether any of its military equipment was used in the earlier incursion in Belgorod on 22 May and has stated that it does not support any attack on Russian soil.

In other news, another attack on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, has resulted in three fatalities, including an 11-year-old girl. This marks the fourth attack on the city this week and follows 17 strikes launched on Kyiv throughout May. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has once again called for Ukraine to be allowed to join NATO and the EU. He was attending the European Political Community summit in Moldova, where he also met European Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen. Zelensky stated that their discussions included security guarantees for Ukraine while it awaits NATO membership.