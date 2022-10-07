Connect with us

World

Slaughtered Thai grandfather celebrated in street sign

Published

 on 

A thoroughfare in San Francisco was renamed last weekend in commemoration of the 84-year-old Thai grandfather who was killed in a brutal attack last year that spurred the Asian-American community into action against increased physical and verbal assaults during the pandemic.

According to usnews.com a short lane in Sonora, close to the University of San Francisco was renamed “Vicha Ratanapakdee Way″ at an afternoon gathering that attracted hundreds of people. Speakers included Vicha’s daughter, Monthanus Ratanapakdee, and actor Daniel Dae Kim.

Vicha was taking his usual morning walk in January 2021 when Antoine Watson, 19 years old at the time, knocked him to the ground. Vicha died two days later, without regaining consciousness. His death became symbolic of the national movement to end hate crimes against Asian Americans.

Asians in America had long been the subject of extreme prejudice, and attacks escalated when the coronavirus appeared in late 2019, dubbed “Chinese flu” by then-US President Donald Trump. Watson is on trial for murder.

Slaughtered Thai grandfather celebrated in street sign | News by Thaiger

Through his portrait of Vicha, artist Jonathan Chang expressed his disgust and sadness at the rise in anti-Asian sentiment in the US.

The US artist behind a portrait of Vicha voiced his disgust and sadness at the rise in anti-Asian sentiment in the US. Los Angeles artist Jonathan D. Chang drew the portrait of 84 year old Vicha and posted it on Instagram as a tribute to the murder victim saying the entire Asian-American community had been made a scapegoat for growing Anti-Chinese sentiment. “My condolences to the family of Vicha Ratanapakdee. I hope justice will be served.”

After multiple incidents of violence against Asian Americans in the US, last year President Joe Biden signed a hate crime law, acting against  “…an ugly poison that has long plagued our nation.”

“Too many Asian Americans have been waking up this past year genuinely fearing for their safety, just opening their door and walking down the street,” said Biden.

Slaughtered Thai grandfather celebrated in street sign | News by Thaiger

 

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Medical7 mins ago

When snakes strike, why not call for the chicken-ass squad?
Crime8 mins ago

Massacre in Thailand: No drugs detected in system of daycare centre killer
Thailand21 mins ago

Woman’s body in suitcase identified as Lao millionaire
Sponsored6 hours ago

5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year
Crime38 mins ago

Shooting in Thailand raises questions on gun control
Best of52 mins ago

Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
Thailand2 hours ago

More than 1 million baht payout to massacre victims
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Three children survive daycare centre massacre in northeast Thailand
Law3 hours ago

Pakistan’s transgenders dragged back into Dark Ages
Thailand3 hours ago

Thais unhappy with Prawit’s response to daycare centre massacre
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand lowers flags to half-mast to mourn daycare centre massacre victims
Philippines4 hours ago

‘Strange and unusual’ punishment for Filipino lottery winners
Guides4 hours ago

5 posh places for a relaxing afternoon tea in Bangkok
Weather4 hours ago

Floods in NE Thailand claimed the lives of 3 people
Crime4 hours ago

Colleagues reveal daycare killer prone to mood swings
Hot News4 hours ago

US sanctions Myanmar junta-linked businessman over buying Russian-made arms
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending