A suspected Russian strike in Ukraine’s central city of Dnipro has left 20 people injured, with concerns that more individuals may be trapped beneath the rubble. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared a video of rescue workers searching the remains of a collapsed two-storey building. An official reported that among the victims were five children and a man who was pulled from the debris. On Saturday, explosions were also reported in other areas of Ukraine, though Russia has not commented on these events.

Zelensky referred to the explosion in Dnipro as an intentional Russian attack, despite Russia’s denial of targeting civilians in its invasion of Ukraine. Fires erupted in the city’s northern district following the alleged strike, as reported by the regional governor, Serhiy Lysak. He confirmed that five children were among the injured, with three boys in serious condition. Out of the 20 people injured, 17 were taken to hospital.

On the same day, officials in Sumy, in the north of Ukraine, recorded 87 explosions due to Russian shelling, causing injuries and infrastructure damage. Over a dozen explosions were also reported in the Russian-occupied southern cities of Berdyansk and Melitopol, though information remains limited. Meanwhile, in Russia, officials announced on Saturday that two more individuals were killed in fresh attacks in the border region of Belgorod, blaming Ukraine for the incident. However, Ukraine claimed that the deaths were a result of Russia attempting to target fighters opposing the Moscow government.

Follow us on :













Recent weeks have seen a series of attacks in the region, including a significant cross-border incursion last month, which Moscow claimed resulted in the deaths of 70 attackers. Kyiv denied any direct involvement, asserting that the attack was carried out by Russian paramilitaries.

In other news, Dr Ihor Zhovkva, a close aide of President Zelensky, stated that Ukraine is not yet prepared to commence its long-promised counter-offensive against occupying Russian soldiers. Speaking to the UK’s Sunday Times newspaper, Zhovkva cited a lack of weaponry and ammunition as the primary cause. This statement seems to contradict Zelensky’s earlier claim that Ukraine was ready to initiate the manoeuvre. The Sunday Times suggested that inconsistent comments from Ukrainian officials could be a deliberate attempt to confuse Moscow.