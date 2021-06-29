Connect with us

World

Oxford University study shows strong immune response after third AstraZeneca dose

Maya Taylor

Published 

17 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/Marco Verch

Researchers at Oxford University say a third dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine provokes a strong immune response. However, they add that there is no evidence yet that such boosters are required, particularly given that some countries are struggling with insufficient supplies.

A study carried out at the renowned English university shows that a third, or booster, shot increases antibody and T-cell immune responses. The study also shows that the second dose of AstraZeneca can be delayed up to 45 weeks and also provoke a strong immune response.

The findings of the study are of interest to the British government as it considers whether to plan for autumn boosters. Three-fifths of adults in the UK have now received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. However, Andrew Pollard from the Oxford Vaccine Group, says there is evidence the vaccine protects against variants for a prolonged period and therefore, such a booster campaign may not be necessary.

SOURCE: Reuters

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

World17 seconds ago

Oxford University study shows strong immune response after third AstraZeneca dose
Myanmar11 mins ago

Trial of deposed Burmese leader Suu Kyi to overrun as prosecution need more time
Coronavirus (Covid-19)34 mins ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 4,662 new cases and 36 deaths

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)42 mins ago

Stricter “bubble and seal” measures implemented at factories
Phuket1 hour ago

Phuket re-opens Thursday, hotels ready and waiting to welcome foreign guests
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Chief medic says Delta variant will become dominant strain in Bangkok
Tourism16 hours ago

Koh Larn to pilot Pattaya’s reopening to tourists
Thailand16 hours ago

Workers caught attempting to flee camps as new restrictions take effect
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok restrictions, quarantine at home?, some beaches closed | June 28
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

Restrictions imposed in areas at risk of a “public health crisis,” spokesperson says
Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 5,406 new cases; provincial totals
Best of21 hours ago

Top 5 Italian Restaurants in Bangkok
Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago

Covid-19 screening centre in Bangkok temporarily closed to migrant workers
Business23 hours ago

Open Pattaya’s bars! Business owners protest bans on city bars and clubs | VIDEO
Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago

Asymptomatic patients in Bangkok can self-isolate at home while waiting for hospital bed
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending