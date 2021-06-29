World
Oxford University study shows strong immune response after third AstraZeneca dose
Researchers at Oxford University say a third dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine provokes a strong immune response. However, they add that there is no evidence yet that such boosters are required, particularly given that some countries are struggling with insufficient supplies.
A study carried out at the renowned English university shows that a third, or booster, shot increases antibody and T-cell immune responses. The study also shows that the second dose of AstraZeneca can be delayed up to 45 weeks and also provoke a strong immune response.
The findings of the study are of interest to the British government as it considers whether to plan for autumn boosters. Three-fifths of adults in the UK have now received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. However, Andrew Pollard from the Oxford Vaccine Group, says there is evidence the vaccine protects against variants for a prolonged period and therefore, such a booster campaign may not be necessary.
SOURCE: Reuters
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Oxford University study shows strong immune response after third AstraZeneca dose
Trial of deposed Burmese leader Suu Kyi to overrun as prosecution need more time
Tuesday Covid Update: 4,662 new cases and 36 deaths
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Stricter “bubble and seal” measures implemented at factories
Phuket re-opens Thursday, hotels ready and waiting to welcome foreign guests
Chief medic says Delta variant will become dominant strain in Bangkok
Koh Larn to pilot Pattaya’s reopening to tourists
Workers caught attempting to flee camps as new restrictions take effect
Thailand News Today | Bangkok restrictions, quarantine at home?, some beaches closed | June 28
Restrictions imposed in areas at risk of a “public health crisis,” spokesperson says
Monday Covid Update: 5,406 new cases; provincial totals
Top 5 Italian Restaurants in Bangkok
Covid-19 screening centre in Bangkok temporarily closed to migrant workers
Open Pattaya’s bars! Business owners protest bans on city bars and clubs | VIDEO
Asymptomatic patients in Bangkok can self-isolate at home while waiting for hospital bed
Top 5 Floating Markets in Bangkok
US Warns its citizens against traveling to Thailand
List of countries by Covid-19 risk level, classified by Thailand’s DDC
CCSA: Bars to stay closed for now, drunk customers risk the spread of Covid-19
It’s happening: Phuket sandbox approved by Cabinet
Ministry of Defence orders another Airbus C295 for the Royal Thai Army
Phuket governer reviews rules, new details for July 1 arrivals
Covid UPDATE: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths, provincial totals
Gathering for 89th anniversary of constitutional monarchy
Wife wins case against police husband’s mistress, awarded 200,000 baht
Angry ex allegedly sets motorcycle on fire in school parking garage
Thai embassies offering COEs for Sandbox travellers from Monday, June 28
Airports of Thailand president says tourism won’t pick back up until October
Woman dies after jumping from Phra Khanong BTS station in Bangkok
Sandbox could be revised, cancelled if Covid-19 outbreaks occur
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths, provincial totals
- Central Thailand2 days ago
Wife wins case against police husband’s mistress, awarded 200,000 baht
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai embassies offering COEs for Sandbox travellers from Monday, June 28
- Bangkok3 days ago
Multiple business associations oppose lack of Bangkok lockdown
- Phuket3 days ago
Must you be married to share a room in the Phuket Sandbox?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
The list of high/medium/low risk countries for travelling to Thailand now
- Bangkok4 days ago
Protest groups vow continued demonstrations this weekend
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Dept of Medical Sciences warns against antibody testing kits