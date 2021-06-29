Oxford University study shows strong immune response after third AstraZeneca dose

Researchers at Oxford University say a third dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine provokes a strong immune response. However, they add that there is no evidence yet that such boosters are required, particularly given that some countries are struggling with insufficient supplies.

A study carried out at the renowned English university shows that a third, or booster, shot increases antibody and T-cell immune responses. The study also shows that the second dose of AstraZeneca can be delayed up to 45 weeks and also provoke a strong immune response.

The findings of the study are of interest to the British government as it considers whether to plan for autumn boosters. Three-fifths of adults in the UK have now received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. However, Andrew Pollard from the Oxford Vaccine Group, says there is evidence the vaccine protects against variants for a prolonged period and therefore, such a booster campaign may not be necessary.

SOURCE: Reuters

