Indonesian President Jokowi delights crowd during Malaysia market visit

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, widely known as Jokowi, received an enthusiastic welcome from locals and Indonesians as he visited the Chow Kit market in Kuala Lumpur, accompanied by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. The crowd had gathered at the popular wet market from as early as 11am, while security personnel placed barricades along the streets.

Jokowi arrived at the market at 12.35pm, where he was greeted by well-wishers and fans eager to take photographs and videos of the Indonesian leader. He engaged with the crowd, asking about their well-being, and proceeded to walk through the market. Jokowi paused occasionally to inspect goods on sale and inquire about the traders’ businesses. He also posed for pictures with some of the traders, drawing even more attention from those around him.

As the Indonesian President and Anwar left the market an hour later, several hundred Indonesians gathered at the opposite end of the market entrance and began singing the Indonesian national anthem, Indonesia Raya. Jokowi and Anwar acknowledged their singing before heading to a nearby cafe for a 20-minute break.

The Indonesian President’s two-day working visit to Malaysia is expected to strengthen the already robust bilateral relations between the two nations.