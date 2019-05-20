‘Game of Thrones’ finale rates high, fails the landing | The Thaiger

Entertainment
‘Game of Thrones’ finale rates high, fails the landing
WARNING: GOT Spoiler alerts!!
“This final season has obviously been divisive, and a good deal of the criticism, especially of the penultimate episode, was justified.”
by Brian Lowry
After eight seasons, 73 episodes and a much-debated flurry of plot developments, that signature first-season line proved the key to unraveling the “Game of Thrones” finale, which, after a season that was at various times exhilarating, exhausting and aggravating, came as something of a relief.
Given the passions ignited (somewhat literally, given all that dragon fire) by the penultimate chapter, the finale couldn’t possibly please everyone. While there was validity in many of the criticisms, a degree of silliness crept into the discussion, starting with those who actually signed a petition petulantly demanding some kind of cosmic do-over.
From Mash to Friends to Seinfeld, the most watched series finals HERE.
“Flaws and all, ‘Game of Thrones’ rewrote the rules for a TV epic, providing a brilliantly cast serialised storyline, produced with a scope and scale that rivaled theatrical blockbusters.”
In the final analysis, the first half of the last episode, both written and directed by show-runners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, was strong, logical and satisfying. Overall, it wasn’t a one-for-the-ages finale, held up against the best examples of them and the abundant hype, but it wasn’t an unworthy one either.
Read the rest of the CNN review from Brian Lowry HERE…
Bangkok
Buddha with a beat – Wat Suthi Wararam transformed
It’s Visakha Bucha Day like you’ve never seen it before.
Bangkok’s Wat Suthi Wararam has unveiled a bold and modern makeover to entice young people and a new audience to Buddhism. Wat Suthi Wararam is coming alive with Monks chanting to electronic music, projection mapping and a digital art exhibition.
“Bodhi Theatre: Buddhist Prayer Retold” combines vivid animation and Buddhist chants set to electronic dance rhythms in a contemporary effort to attract more people to the teachings of Buddha.
Visakha Bucha Day is one of the most important Buddhist holidays in the Thai calendar and this year it takes place on May 19, 2019. It is important as it was the day of three important incidents that occurred during the life of Lord Buddha. They all happened on full moon of the sixth lunar month.
The show will be presented every weekend until June 9 at Wat Suthi on Charoen Krung Road, Bangkok.
Traditional and ornate on the outside. Funky and modern on the inside.
Abbot, Phra Suthee Rattanapandit says, “The aim is to encourage more young people to study Buddhism at the temple.”
“We teamed up with young artists and designers who used modern technology to create this contemporary digital art in the temple. The artwork is intended to help people more easily understand Buddhist teachings.”
Supported by the National Innovation Agency, “Bodhi Theatre” was conceived and executed by a network including the Why_Not Social Enterprise, Awakening Creative, Another day Another render, Art of Hongtae, Korky and What_If.
Thawatchai Saengthamchai, managing director at Why_Not and manager of this project, acknowledges that it’s not easy changing the “young generation’s habits”.
“But we decided to find a way to modernise the temple experience to attract a changing society. We selected hi-tech tools to get people back to the temple.”
The team has not only re-visualised and simplified a complex message, but it also created fun activities for visitors to the temple. They can paint cloth bags and send themselves best wishes on a postcard stamped with the chant’s emblem.
All proceeds from the sale of coffee go to the temple. Admission to the event itself is free, but seats can be booked in advance at BodhiTheater.com.
The show runs every 35 minutes from 2 to 6pm.
SOURCE: The Nation
Entertainment
Now you can ‘Grab’ a hotel as well
If you’ve used Grab you’ll realise what a big announcement this is. It immerses yet another service within their intuitive App. Grab, already a leading App in Southeast Asia, has announced the launch of its ‘Hotels’ booking service.
The company says customers will now be able to book hotels and other accommodation from Agoda and soon, Booking.com directly from their Grab app, and additionally enjoy special hotel offers when they book through Grab.
The company said its customers can access and easily compare prices across millions of places to stay, ranging from a wide choice of luxury and budget hotels to apartments, vacation homes, and family-run B&Bs.
“Travellers are an increasingly important audience for Grab. With more Southeast Asians travelling than ever before, the launch of ‘ Grab Hotels’ highlights our commitment to provide the most relevant services to our customers as Southeast Asia’s leading everyday super app.
“Our ‘Hotels’ service adds to the multiple benefits we already offer travellers, including the most comprehensive miles and travel loyalty program for any O2O platform, discounts at lounges and F&B outlets at major airports in Southeast Asia, and exclusive Grab transport pick-up points at airports in Indonesia and the Philippines,” said Jerald Singh, Group Head of Product and Design, Grab.
More features and benefits will be added to the ‘Hotels’ service throughout the year. Grab customers will get free travel personal accident and flight delay insurance with each hotel booking, as well as special ride offers. In addition, customers will be able to pay with GrabPay, Grab’s cashless payment mode, and earn GrabReward points with each booking, which can be redeemed for more deals and discounts around other travel services, F&B, retail, entertainment and more.
“Grab’s ‘Hotels’ service is ideal for young professionals who travel frequently for holidays, or families looking for the best deals.
“Our partnerships with Agoda and Booking.com allow our customers to easily find the right accommodation – anywhere in the world – for their holiday, and within their preferred budget too! With the special Grab discounts and free insurance, we’re confident travellers can find the most value-for-money deals when booking hotels with Grab.”
Bangkok
Club@Koi explodes in colour, celebrities and fashion for its first anniversary
Koi restaurant, lounge and the Club @ Koi celebrated a their first year of business in their new home in Sathorn Square Building. The night was a celebratory anniversary reception and fashion gala attended by Ambassadors, dignitaries, VIPs and media followed by a sensational fashion show showcasing the latest collection “Single and available” by Munchu’s and a live performance by Way Thaitanium.
With a theme of ‘neon summer’ to herald in the new season, the scene was set across the restaurant and Club with an explosion of colour in shades of fuchsia, magenta, green, pink and violet with flowers, LEDs and tea lights providing a sprinkle of ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ magic.
Opening the show at 9.30pm, produced by Sara Kondal, were dancers choreographed by Ida Victoria Nowakowska, a world class dancer/choreographer and judge on US CBS talent show “World’s Best”. The show continued with a performance by a sensational chalice dancer in a huge glass set against a backdrop of magenta orchids, frangipanis and peonies blooming like a magical garden.
Following the beautiful opening a hush descended before Munchu’s first model filed down the catwalk in a collection entitled “Single and Available”. 29 beautiful looks on 21 stunning models took the breath away of the assembled crowds.
Swaying between brutal femininity and angular boyish-ness, Munchu’s women are sexy, daring and empowered by a subtle mix of male uniformity. Called out by Harper’s Bazaar as one of the most influential designers in Thailand, Munchumart Numbenjapol is a fashion force to be reckoned with on the global scene.
Offering breath-taking views of Bangkok’s skyline, this exclusive one-year anniversary event took place on the 39th Floor of Sathorn Square Building to celebrate one year of Koi in its new Bangkok home.
In the USA, Koi’s ground-breaking California-Japanese style cuisine and its emphasis on design, intimacy and style have made it a regular for the nation’s glitterati from George Clooney to Madonna. In the same vein Koi Bangkok has already become a go to venue for food, fashion and nightlife.
