Famous South Korean streamer Imvely dies during live broadcast

Tragic news struck the South Korean entertainment and streaming industries as famed female streamer 37 year old BJ Imvely took her own life during a live broadcast following a party with fellow streamers.

Before her death, footage surfaced of Imvely arguing with other streamers at a party on June 11. After returning home intoxicated, she broadcasted live, mentioning that some friends were involved. During the live stream, she discussed her prepared last will and testament and a farewell letter for her daughter, and asked her ex-husband to take care of their child. She also contacted her father, expressing her pain and struggles.

After stepping away from the camera during the livestream, emergency services appeared in her home 20 minutes later. Close friends disclosed that Imvely experienced two cardiac arrests, requiring doctors to administer a breathing tube. Her death was later confirmed yesterday, Sanook reported.

Following Imvely’s death, one of the streamers present at the party went live to defend themselves, stating they were not the cause of her distress. This was met with harsh criticism from online communities, accusing the individual of disrespecting the deceased.

Originally a model, Imvely, whose real name was Im Ji Hye, graced the cover of Maxim magazine in 2006 and appeared in a supporting role in the movie “Sunflower.” She transitioned into streaming on popular platform AfreecaTV and became widely known as a motor show model and race queen.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

In related news, this tragic event comes shortly after another South Korean streamer, 33 year old Ah Young or Byeon Ah Young, was murdered in Cambodia on June 11. Ah Young boasted more than 250,000 followers as a broadcasting jockey on South Korea’s streaming platforms. To read more click HERE.