Silvio Berlusconi, Italy’s former prime minister who recently passed away at 86 years old, was a controversial figure known for his political career, business empire, and numerous scandals. Throughout his life, he made headlines with his flamboyant personality and memorable quotes.

In 2006, Berlusconi claimed to be the “Jesus Christ of politics,” stating that he sacrificed himself for everyone. He also compared himself to Napoleon Bonaparte, boasting that only Napoleon had achieved more than him. Despite the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Berlusconi remained loyal to his friend, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who sent him 20 bottles of vodka for his birthday.

Berlusconi often made headlines for his interactions with other world leaders. In 2002, he made the Latin gesture for a cuckold behind the head of Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Pique during a group photograph at an informal European Union summit. He also made offensive remarks about Finland’s president, Tarja Halonen, Germany’s then-Chancellor Angela Merkel, and German lawmaker Martin Schulz.

The former Italian prime minister was also known for his racist comments, notably when he referred to Barack Obama as “handsome, young and also suntanned” after Obama’s presidential election victory in 2008. Berlusconi’s remarks about the Muslim world and an anti-Semitic joke in 2010 drew condemnation from the Vatican’s official newspaper.

Homophobia and misogyny were also part of Berlusconi’s public image. In 2010, he stated that it was better to be a beautiful girl than to be gay. As the owner of the Italian football club AC Milan from 1986 to 2017, Berlusconi made several controversial comments, such as blaming Ukrainian striker Andriy Shevchenko’s wife for his move to Chelsea and making a derogatory remark about the team’s coach, Carlo Ancelotti.

Despite his numerous scandals and controversial statements, Silvio Berlusconi remained a prominent figure in Italian politics and business until his death. His life and legacy will continue to be a topic of discussion and debate for years to come.