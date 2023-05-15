Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu face off in historic Turkish presidential runoff

Image courtesy of Bangkok Post

Voters in Turkey gave President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu another opportunity yesterday to make their case for the future of the country. A close result means neither secured 50% of the votes and will face each other in Turkey’s first presidential runoff on May 28.

Erdogan, 69 years old, rose from humble beginnings in Istanbul to become Turkey’s longest-serving leader. He is seen as a hero for the working class and has caused headaches for the West due to his Islamic vision of a great Turkey that isn’t afraid to defend its national interests. Erdogan’s interventions in conflicts such as Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh have demonstrated his commitment to Turkish national interests.

Kilicdaroglu, 74 years old, is a former civil servant from a historically repressed Kurdish group. He has led his secular party through several national elections but has continually lost against Erdogan. His candid conversations with voters have turned him into a social media sensation and he aims to retire after removing Erdogan’s powers from the presidency.

Many voters choose Kilicdaroglu simply because he is not Erdogan. He has vowed to bring calm and serenity to the country, end Erdogan’s “one-man regime,” and release many popular figures jailed since the 2016 coup attempt. Kilicdaroglu also plans to eliminate headscarf restrictions and tackle issues related to the LGBTQ and feminist communities but promises to maintain a secular stance.

Conversely, Erdogan’s place in history rivals that of Ottoman sultans and Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern, secular Turkey. He has overseen economic growth as well as downturns but has remained committed to his vision of a strong and proud Turkey.

As Turkey moves forward in this uncertain political climate, voters must decide whether they wish to opt for the familiar leadership of Erdogan or take a chance on an untested coalition led by Kilicdaroglu. The result of the presidential runoff will have far-reaching consequences for Turkey and its place on the global stage, reports Bangkok Post.