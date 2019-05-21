Woman killed, nine injured in seven-vehicle pileup in Nakhon Si Thammarat | The Thaiger

A woman has died and nine others injured in a pileup involving four pick-up trucks, a sedan and two motorcycles on a road in Nakhon Si Thammarat this morning.

Police say the accident happened at 9am on the Nakhon Si Thammarat-Pak Phanang road in front of the 17th regional office of the Government Saving Bank in Tambon Pak Nakhon, Muang district.

43 year old Pennapha Boonrodchu died after breaking her neck when her motorcycle was hit by a pickup after the four trucks piled up. She was about to make a turn into the town bank when the accident occurred. Another motorcycle was also hit and the rider injured. Police are still investigating the incident to determine charges. The pickup that hit and killed Pennapha also hit a car parked on the roadside. One of the pickups was carrying hundreds of kilograms of catfish, which spilled on the road. The injured people were rushed to Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital. SOURCE: The Nation





