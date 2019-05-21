Connect with us

Woman killed, nine injured in seven-vehicle pileup in Nakhon Si Thammarat

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

5 hours ago

on

A woman has died and nine others injured in a pileup involving four pick-up trucks, a sedan and two motorcycles on a road in Nakhon Si Thammarat this morning.

Police say the accident happened at 9am on the Nakhon Si Thammarat-Pak Phanang road in front of the 17th regional office of the Government Saving Bank in Tambon Pak Nakhon, Muang district.

43 year old Pennapha Boonrodchu died after breaking her neck when her motorcycle was hit by a pickup after the four trucks piled up. She was about to make a turn into the town bank when the accident occurred. Another motorcycle was also hit and the rider injured.

Police are still investigating the incident to determine charges. The pickup that hit and killed Pennapha also hit a car parked on the roadside.

One of the pickups was carrying hundreds of kilograms of catfish, which spilled on the road.

The injured people were rushed to Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital.

SOURCE: The Nation



The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

South

Ouch! Man falls from mango tree, ends up with metal rod through his testicles

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

11 hours ago

on

May 21, 2019

By

PHOTO: Daily News

Daily News reports that an iron rod, sitting under a mango tre,e had gone right through a man’s testicles after he fell from a mango tree in Nakorn Si Thammarat yesterday.

The poor man, Piyapong, was fighting extreme pain as friends tried to keep him in consciousness with smelling salts. Meanwhile, according to the report, the Tai Teck Tung rescue team worked quickly to cut the ends of the rod with a metal grinder.

But the process only increased the man’s misery, vibrating the rod. He fainted three times as they worked to cut the metal rod so he could be taken to hospital where they could remove the rod surgically.

He was taken to Hua Sai hospital in Nakorn Si Thammarat.

Piyapong had been collecting chilies then decided to get some mangoes by climbing up a tree. Then he fell onto the rod that passed right through his jeans, and right through his testicles.

SOURCE: Daily News

Environment

Corals bleaching off Pattani

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

1 day ago

on

May 20, 2019

By

PHOTOS: Thon Thamrongnawasawat

Corals at Koh Losin, off the coast of Pattani in the south of Thailand in the Gulf of Thailand, have started to bleach and are reported to be in a ‘critical situation’.

Dr Thon Thamrongnawasawat, assistant dean of the Faculty of Fisheries at Kasetsart University and a marine biologist says, “Koh Losin is in the Gulf of Thailand which is far from the coast in Pattani.”

“The sea water temperature is at 31 degree Celsius, which is over the limit for coral bleaching.”

“Most of them are corals which are bleaching are in shallow areas. This means that sunlight has contributed to the bleaching. Deeper water temperatures are colder. Similar to others areas in Thailand.”

Read more about coral bleaching HERE and HERE.

South

Four southern islands to be closed to tourists during monsoon

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

3 days ago

on

May 18, 2019

By

PHOTO: Koh Kradan

Four islands in the Haad Chao Mai National Park in Trang, southern Thailand, will be closed to tourists for four months starting June 1.

The chief of the Haad Chao Mai national park, Narong Kong-iad, says that access to the park will be denied to tourist from June 1 to September 30 for “the nature to rehabilitate itself”.

He said there will be a strong southwest monsoon during the period, so it could be dangerous for tourists to go out to the sea. Four popular tourist destinations – Koh Mook, Koh Kradan, Koh Waen and Koh Chuek – will be closed to tourists during the four month break.

The closure of many Andaman Sea islands is now an annual precaution to protect tourists during the monsoon. Surin Islands were closed last week and the Similans will be closed too soon.

Maya Bay on Koh Phi Phi Ley has been closed for at least two years to allow rehabilitation of the tourist-trampled environment.

Koh Mook

Trending