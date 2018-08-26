South
Trang Moon Festival 2018 – cultural shows, food stalls, contests
The ‘Trang Moon Festival’ has long been observed by Chinese people in Thung Yao in Trang province’s Palian district. The 2018 Trang Moon Festival is scheduled for September 22-24.
Through the staging of this traditional festival, the Chinese commemorate the fight for their nation against the Mongols. Trang province was one of Thailand’s trading ports and trade with the Chinese was frequent. Many Chinese subsequently made Trang their home.
Highlights of the three-day ‘Trang Moon Festival 2018’ include Chinese food stalls, cultural performances, an antique exhibition, moon princess contest, ancient dessert making demonstrations, Thung Yao sweet tea tasting and an altar decorating contest.
Each year a beautiful altar is set up for the festival, to give thanks to the moon.
A southern province on the coast of the Andaman sea, Trang is known for its picturesque attractions which offer visitors plenty of sightseeing opportunities and unique Thai local experiences in and around the ‘Trang Moon Festival 2018’. These include Morakot Cave, Khao Kob Cave, Peninsular Botanic Garden, Pak Meng Beach, Chan Chala Night Market, Sivalai Beach and Hat Chao Mai National Park. The province is also well known for its gastronomic delights and is a hotspot for foodies regardless of the season.
For more information, contact the TAT Trang Office
Telephone: +66 (0) 7521 5867; +66 (0) 7521 1058; +66 (0) 7521 1085
E-mail: [email protected]
South
Singaporean’s house catches fire in Hat Yai
PHOTOS: Manager Online
A fire has partially destroyed a two storey luxury house occupied by a Singaporean in Hat Yai.
Manager online reports that the fire took control of the house in the City Park housing estate on Phonpichai Road in Hat Yai, Songkhla.
The Mittaparb Samakkee Hat Yai rescue foundation arrived at the scene, followed by firefighters from the Hat Yai City Municipality. It took about an hour to control the fire with three fire trucks on hand.
Bedrooms on the second floor were severely damaged as well as some parts of the roof. No injuries were reported.
The resident of the house, Mr Sim, a Singaporean, says that he was alone downstairs when the fire started. While he was reading a book he heard the sound of sparks and smelt smoke.
He rushed out of the house and his neighbor shouted that smoke was coming from the second floor. He went upstairs and saw a fire had started in a closet inside the bedroom.
The cause of fire is believed to be electric short-circuit as the roof was leaking and rain was coming inside. Firefighters believe water got inside one of the GPOs and sparked the fire.
STORY: Manager online
South
Seaman dies in hotel after taking Viagra
A 58 year old man who worked on fishing boats was found dead in a Sichon, Nakhon Si Thammarat hotel room.
The Sichon station chief Pol Col Chokedee Rakwatanapong told Sanook that the man’s name was Suthep, a widower who was often away fishing at sea for extended periods.
Sanook reports that Suthep was dead on the floor in the hotel. Police say there were no signs of a struggle.
On the bed was ‘Viagra’ and ‘Marathon’ and an unopened condom.
Police learned that the victim had taken a woman to the room. She fled after he apparently took the erectile-dysfunction drugs and passed out, probably from a heart attack. Relatives didn’t believe the police needed to pursue the case and accepted the body for cremation.
Warnings about mixing heart medication and Viagra HERE.
SOURCE: Sanook
South
Indonesian forest fires spread smoke into southern Thailand
Smoke from forest fires in Indonesia has begun to affect areas of Thailand’s southern region, including the Hat Yai district of Songkla, where particulate levels are now considered detrimental to health.
Smoke from Indonesian forest fires has shrouded much of Songkla province extending out to sea, impacting on visibility for boat operators.
Songkla Fisheries Association Head, Suradech Nilubon has issued a warning to all commercial boats to proceed with caution at this time, emphasizing that boats returning to dock at night should use their spotlights to avoid accidents, while those at sea at night must keep warning lights on.
The sky over Yala province has been similarly affected by the smoke but particulate matter in the air has yet to reach dangerous levels. Children, pregnant women, senior citizens and those with respiratory and heart conditions have however been advised to wear face masks and to avoid outdoor activity for the time being. Commuters have been warned over reduced visibility when driving.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
Gotcha! Phuket’s crocodile caught at Layan Beach
UPDATE: Phuket tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
5 property checks buyers mysteriously overlook in Thailand
What a difference an airport could make
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Another young British victim reports being robbed and raped on Koh Tao
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Find your dream property in Thailand
Kathu Street Festival, preserving culture and tradition
Kathu Culture Street Festival until Sunday night
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand
“There is no safe level of alcohol use” – The Lancet
HoverGlide lightens the backpacker load
Illegal migrant workers rounded up – employers fined
Call centre gang in Vietnam raided – 16 Thais arrested
Trang Moon Festival 2018 – cultural shows, food stalls, contests
Krabi pair finger 39 year old drug smuggler
Thaiger Radio News – Sunday
His Majesty asks government to step up flood relief
Thai woman drugs, then steals from two tourists – one of them is dead
Kata Rock’s ‘Rainy Day Bliss Package’
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
Visitors flooding back to the Pa La-U waterfall
Big-bike rider killed on Phuket road
Public servant found dead in car near Ch-aam Beach
Sakchai completes his mission to visit Doi Inthanon with his partner’s ashes
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
-
Phuket1 day ago
UPDATE: Phuket tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong
-
National5 days ago
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
-
Samui3 days ago
Another young British victim reports being robbed and raped on Koh Tao
-
National5 days ago
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
-
Pattaya6 days ago
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
-
Entertainment6 days ago
The new Blue Tree waterpark and entertainment precinct unveiled
-
Phuket1 day ago
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
You must be logged in to post a comment Login