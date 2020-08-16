Connect with us

Toddler, locked in hot van, dies after 4 day coma

Jack Burton

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times
A 2 year old boy is dead after 4 days in a coma, due to being left in a hot van outside a daycare centre in the southern Nakhon Si Thammarat province. Staff at Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital confirmed the death of Thanakit “Nong Kongbin” Yodmanee yesterday afternoon, saying his organs failed.

The boy was taken to hospital on Tuesday after he was found unconscious in the back of a van at the Wat Srimaram Childcare Development Centre in tambon Kathum of Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Phibun district. He had been forgotten and left locked in the van alone from 7.30am to around 1:30pm.
The boy was in a coma and was put on life support at the hospital.

Doctors tried in vain yesterday to save the child’s life after his liver and kidneys stopped functioning. His parents decided to have their son taken off life support. The hospital confirmed his death at 5:20pm.

The chief of the Nakhon Si Thammarat police says he’ll press charges of negligence causing death against the van driver and the teacher who was in charge of looking after the children in the van.

SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

