South
Toddler, locked in hot van, dies after 4 day coma
A 2 year old boy is dead after 4 days in a coma, due to being left in a hot van outside a daycare centre in the southern Nakhon Si Thammarat province. Staff at Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital confirmed the death of Thanakit “Nong Kongbin” Yodmanee yesterday afternoon, saying his organs failed.
The boy was taken to hospital on Tuesday after he was found unconscious in the back of a van at the Wat Srimaram Childcare Development Centre in tambon Kathum of Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Phibun district. He had been forgotten and left locked in the van alone from 7.30am to around 1:30pm.
The boy was in a coma and was put on life support at the hospital.
Doctors tried in vain yesterday to save the child’s life after his liver and kidneys stopped functioning. His parents decided to have their son taken off life support. The hospital confirmed his death at 5:20pm.
The chief of the Nakhon Si Thammarat police says he’ll press charges of negligence causing death against the van driver and the teacher who was in charge of looking after the children in the van.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post
South
2 year old in ICU after being left in scorching school van
A 2 year old boy remains on life support after he was left alone in a sweltering hot school van outside a childcare centre in southern Thailand. Thanakit “Nong Kongbin’’ Yodmanee is being treated in an ICU at a Hospital in Nakhon Si Thammarat. He was rushed to the hospital earlier in the week after he was found unconscious in the van. The boy’s 26 year old mother, Suwaphat Chaiyatham, said yesterday that the van from Wat Srimaram Childcare Development Centre in tambon Kathun picked her son up at their home Tuesday morning. She said that normally, Thanakit sat in […]
Crime
2 bombing suspects dead, 3 soldiers wounded in Pattani shootout
2 suspected insurgents allegedly involved in Thursday’s bombings in Pattani’s Nongjik district, which killed 2 security officers and injured 3 others, were killed in a shootout yesterday in the southern province’s Yaring district. 3 more soldiers were wounded. The clash erupted in Buenaejuerae village in tambon Kolam where a combined team of soldiers, police and local officials were patrolling, according to police. An unknown number of men opened fire on the officers, who returned fire. The exchange lasted about 30 minutes and 3 officers were injured. They were rushed to a hospital while the hunt continued for the armed men. […]
Crime
2 killed, 4 injured in separate bomb attacks in Deep South
2 men are dead and 4 injured after security forces, protecting teachers in the southern border provinces of Pattani and Narathiwat, were attacked in 2 roadside bomb blasts this morning. The attacks come on the first day of the resumption of in-person classes in schools across the nation. The dead have been identified as paramilitary ranger Emlookman Hayilamae, and soldier Bungkarn Harnsarn. Police say southern insurgents detonated an explosive device on a road between Ban Tayalor and Ban Pakajinor, in Nong Chik district of Pattani, as a teacher protection patrol was passing. In a separate incident, in Ra-ngae district of […]
