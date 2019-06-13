Connect with us

South

Thai PM orders probe into Rohingya boat incident off the coast of Satun

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

7 hours ago

on

Thai PM orders probe into Rohingya boat incident off the coast of Satun | The Thaiger

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered an investigation after a boat carrying 65 ethnic Rohingya and five Burmese men was swept into the shore at Koh Rawi off the coast of Satun in southern Thailand.

The PM has asked officials to find out who was behind the incident. The PM has also urged public health agencies to provide the immigrants with health check-ups and prevent the spread of any likely contagious diseases. The national police inspector-general Pol General Suchat Theerasawat says police were searching for more accomplices.

The 49 year old Thai boat captain Sangkhom Paphan, and five Burmese men on-board have been charged with bringing illegal immigrants into Thailand. Police are also checking if they are part of a Rohingya human-trafficking ring.

A high-ranked official source told The Nation that the trafficking of Rohingya people had changed. Those Rohingya currently in Malaysia now contact a trafficking ring in Myanmar directly to transport their Rohingya relatives to a third country via boat, car or train. The trafficking ring then hires Thai people to take the immigrants through Thailand to their destination, the source said.

The source said the change had taken place since the arrest in 2015 of former high-ranking military officer Lt-General Manas Kongpan along with Pajjuban Angchotephan, a former president of the Satun Provincial Administrative Organisation, and Padang Besar Municipality’s former mayor, Banjong Pongphon.

SOURCE: The Nation



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Environment

Health warning: Chikungunya cases up in Thailand’s southern province

Tanutam Thawan

Published

10 hours ago

on

June 13, 2019

By

Health warning: Chikungunya cases up in Thailand’s southern province | The Thaiger

Thai health authorities are reporting 86 new cases of the Chikungunya virus in the last week alone. There have been 3,592 cases – nearly all in southern Thailand – this year. Here’s a few things to know about the Chikungunya virus…

  • Chikungunya is a viral disease transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes. It causes fever and severe joint pain. Other symptoms include muscle pain, headache, nausea, fatigue and rash.
  • Joint pain is often debilitating and can vary in duration.
  • The disease shares some clinical signs with dengue and zika, and can be misdiagnosed in areas where they are common.
  • There is no cure for the disease. Treatment is focused on relieving the symptoms.
  • The proximity of mosquito breeding sites to human habitation is a significant risk factor for chikungunya.
  • The disease mostly occurs in Africa, Asia and the Indian subcontinent. However a major outbreak in 2015 affected several countries of the Region of the Americas.

People who have been in the southern provinces up to two weeks ago and are experiencing symptoms are being urged to contact medical staff and not purchase drugs over the counter to treat themselves.

Chikungunya is characterized by an abrupt onset of fever frequently accompanied by joint pain. Other common signs and symptoms include muscle pain, headache, nausea, fatigue and rash. The joint pain is often very debilitating, but usually lasts for a few days or may be prolonged to weeks. Hence the virus can cause acute, subacute or chronic disease.

Most patients recover fully, but in some cases joint pain may persist for several months, or even years. Occasional cases of eye, neurological and heart complications have been reported, as well as gastrointestinal complaints. Serious complications are not common, but in older people, the disease can contribute to the cause of death. Often symptoms in infected individuals are mild and the infection may go unrecognized, or be misdiagnosed in areas where dengue occurs.

A helpline is available on 1422.

Here’s The Thaiger’s tips avoid being bitten by mosquitos. The story is for Dengue fever but the same advice applies for Chikungunya virus as well.

Continue Reading

Insurgency

Malaysian diplomat visits Thailand’s deep South to resume peace talks

Tanutam Thawan

Published

15 hours ago

on

June 13, 2019

By

Malaysian diplomat visits Thailand’s deep South to resume peace talks | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Tan Sri Abdul Rahim bin Mohammad Noor arrives for talks with Lt-Gen Pornsak Poonsawat, commander of Thailand’s Fourth Army Region – Thai PBS

The nominated Malaysian facilitator to continue ongoing peace talks between the Thai government and Mara Patani, an umbrella organisation for Thailand’s separatist groups in the Deep South, wraps up a two day visit to the region today.

The visit was the first by Malaysia’s former police chief, Tan Sri Abdul Rahim bin Mohammad Noor, since he was appointed to the post.

Mr. Rahim held discussions on the insurgency and the framework for the resumption of peace talks with the insurgent groups with the commander of Thailand’s Fourth Army Region, which has jurisdiction over security affairs in southern Thailand.

He’s also been meeting with other government officials, community and religious leaders, members of civic groups and lecturers at Prince of Songkhla University’s Pattani campus.

Earlier this year, Mara Patani declined to hold talks with the Thai side, saying that they would wait until the new government is installed. Like everyone else, they’re still waiting.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Continue Reading

South

Police investigating possible Thai links to Rohingya boatpeople marooned on Rawi Island

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 days ago

on

June 12, 2019

By

Police investigating possible Thai links to Rohingya boatpeople marooned on Rawi Island | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Thai PBS

65 Rohingya were discovered yesterday on Koh Rawi off the coast of Satun province, north-west of Malaysia’s Langkawi island, after their boat’s engine broke down on its way, presumably to Malaysia. One Thai national was identified amongst the group. Authorities are questioning the man into possible involvement in human trafficking.

The boat was found 500 metres away from the Tarutao national park office. Park officers initially offered food and drinking water to the 65 people. Among them 31 men, 30 women and 4 children.

Back in May 2015, a boat carrying 300 Rohingya was found near Koh Sarai off Satun province which led to a suppression campaign against the human trafficking of Rohingya by alleged Thai traffickers.

Authorities say the boat was damaged when it tried to land at the beach and had to be towed to Langu for repairs. A meeting was convened yesterday by local governor Jaruwat Kliangkao to discuss the next steps with the handling of the boat people.

The Rohingya will most likely be deported back to Myanmar.

Police investigating possible Thai links to Rohingya boatpeople marooned on Rawi Island | News by The Thaiger Police investigating possible Thai links to Rohingya boatpeople marooned on Rawi Island | News by The Thaiger Police investigating possible Thai links to Rohingya boatpeople marooned on Rawi Island | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล1 day ago

ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล3 days ago

10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์ | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง5 days ago

เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล7 days ago

ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 week ago

ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 week ago

ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 621 week ago

5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562 | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 621 week ago

[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30 | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 621 week ago

11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 week ago

เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless” | The Thaiger
เพลงสากล1 week ago

เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 weeks ago

[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019 | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล2 weeks ago

[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6 | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล2 weeks ago

ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
ชวนดู “ชมพู่ อารยา” คุยหลากเรื่องในรายการ “จอห์น วิญญู [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ดาราไทย2 weeks ago

ชวนดู “ชมพู่ อารยา” คุยหลากเรื่องในรายการ “จอห์น วิญญู [คลิป]

Trending