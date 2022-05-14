South
Another Full Moon Party in southern Thailand coming up this LONG weekend
Mark your calendars for another Full Moon Party in Thailand’s south, coming up this Monday, May 16. The Full Moon Party has historically been held on Koh Pha Ngan in Surat Thani on the night of, before, or after every full moon, although it was cancelled for 2 years during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, the party is coming up on Thailand’s public holiday substitution for Visakha Bucha Day (usually an alcohol-free day… cough).
“More than 12 powerful sound systems turn the 800-metre beach into possibly the most popular open-air nightclub in the world once a month, with a lively festival-like atmosphere, great music and huge quantities of alcohol. This one-of-a-kind event is routinely listed on bucket lists as one of the essential experiences in Thailand which absolutely must be seen to be believed.” umetravel.com
The first Full Moon Party on Koh Pha Ngan since the pandemic broke out last month, drawing over 10,000 partiers to the shores of Haad Rin during the Songkran holiday between April 13-17. Ferries departing to the island were fully booked, according to ferry operators, and most of the partiers were foreigners.
The weekend’s party is expected to be slightly smaller than the big, grand reopening during Songkran. The president of Rin Beach tourism operators told The Pattaya News the organisers are expecting 6,000 to 7,000 tourists to join the beach party. He added that this time, the number of tourists will not top 10,000.
The director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand Surat Thani office, Nantawan Siripokkapan, told Thai media, however, that there are currently 53,541 tourists visiting Surat Thani altogether. She said 36,721 are Thais, and 16,820 are foreigners.
“Hotels and resorts booking rates are at 39.8% which is about 2.61 days. The total income will be about 484.8 million baht of which 295.3 million baht are from Thai tourists while 189.5 million baht are from foreign tourists.”
Last month, Surat Thani earned an income of 895.7 million baht from 83,000 visitors during Songkran.
Here are the dates for all the parties this year…
- Monday 16 May
- Tuesday 14 June
- Friday 15 July
- Saturday 13 August
- Saturday 10 September
- Tuesday 11 October
- Tuesday 8 November
- Thursday 8 December
Tickets to the party can be bought upon entry for 100 baht each. You might be asked to show your vaccination history, Thailand Pass, or to take an ATK test if you’re not vaccinated. Nanatawan said there are 10-12 flights currently running regularly to Surat Thani. She added that there are 15-17 flights to Koh Samui, and the number of speedboats and ferries from Samui to Koh Pha Ngan has increased.
Watch the video below to see footage of the last Full Moon Party.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Singaporeans rush to get passports as travel restrictions ease
Student accidentally kills shooting instructor in central Thailand
Up, up and away – the annual Thai rocket festivals are here! VIDEO
What’s behind CP’s successful Metaverse campaign?
Another Full Moon Party in southern Thailand coming up this LONG weekend
Travel benefits, Sex Tourism & Smart Visas | Thaiger Bites
Chon Buri man believed to have been killed by electric shock
Bangkok fire kills 2 women
14 year old and older brother arrested in eastern Thailand over human trafficking
University in Bangkok developing new gel to treat cancer
Thaiger Weekend Update – Saturday, May 14 – VIDEO
South Korea to add 230 international flights to meet demand
UPDATE: CCTV footage of missing German tourist in Phuket
Remember Thailand’s alcohol sales ban tomorrow!
Thailand News Today | Wonder Space Pattaya to host ‘The Carnival’
Chon Buri thief snatches wheels reportedly worth 35,000 baht
Who is eligible for a 50,000 baht 10 year LTR visa in Thailand? The fine print.
South African woman, jailed in Thailand, gets to speak to mother
Thai cult raided, 11 corpses found, followers urged to consume leader’s waste
Cabinet cuts 10 year Long Term Resident visa fee to 50k baht
UPDATE: Thai woman spends 300k baht on wedding but groom doesn’t turn up
Tourism operators not getting their hopes up, still wary of government U-turns
Major Thai police leader to discuss closing times in Pattaya, Phuket and elsewhere
Cabinet announces changes to Thailand’s SMART visa
Top 6 Private Villas in Thailand
Norwegian man found hanged in Pattaya home
Tourists returning to Bangkok’s Khao San Road
Anutin to give away 1 million cannabis plants to Thai households from next month
Malaysia watches more pornography than any other Asian country, study reveals
300,000 travellers arrive in Thailand during first week of May
Two Thai boys attempt to walk from Isaan to Phuket to visit their relatives
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Who is eligible for a 50,000 baht 10 year LTR visa in Thailand? The fine print.
- Thailand3 days ago
Cabinet cuts 10 year Long Term Resident visa fee to 50k baht
- Thailand3 days ago
UPDATE: Thai woman spends 300k baht on wedding but groom doesn’t turn up
- Thailand2 days ago
Cabinet announces changes to Thailand’s SMART visa
- Best of2 days ago
Top 6 Private Villas in Thailand
- Pattaya3 days ago
Popular Italian chef dies in motorbike crash in Pattaya
- Crime2 days ago
UPDATE: Excavation banned on hill in Phuket, further investigation
- Technology3 days ago
Minister of Digital Economy and Society wants 42 websites banned