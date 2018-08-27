Connect with us

Samui

The monthly Full Moon Party still popular

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 hour ago

on

PHOTO: RTW Backpackers

More than 10,000 foreign tourists joined the Full Moon Party on Koh Pha-Ngan last night (Sunday) and under the watchful eye of security officials.

Pha-Ngan district chief Krirkkrai Songthani sent 120 troops, police and Interior Ministry officials to the Haad Rin Beach to maintain security and safety during the party.

Krirkkrai said the beach was crowed with partygoers and he had deployed the officials to prevent crime and drug abuse.

Haad Rin has been famous, or infamous, for the monthly Full Moon Party celebrations for decades but the parties had become notorious for drug and alcohol abuse. Tourists reportedly liked to eat “magic mushrooms”, a kind of fungus with hallucinatory effects, and regularly drank all night before passing out on the beach. Clinics and hospitals were often full of exhausted and hung-over tourists the following day.

Tourists danced to the blaring music as security officers patrolled the beach early into Monday morning. Krirkkrai said the large turnout showed that foreign tourists had regained confidence and were returning to both Koh Pha-Ngan and Koh Tao. He said officials have measures in place to ensure the safety of visitors and hoped they would return to visit the two islands.

SOURCE: The Nation

The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Samui

Koh Phangan police hit back at allegations of mishandled report

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

August 27, 2018

By

Surat Thani provincial police have hit back at allegations they’ve mishandled another possible rape case on Koh Tao. In fact they say there was no rape case on the holiday island involving a British backpacker as alleged in social and wider media, in Thailand and overseas. Koh Tao island has earned a reputation in recent years for a number of mysterious crimes, rapes and murders.

The Koh Pha-ngan police superintendent Pol Col Sathit Kongnian clarified matters during a video conference with Surat Thani’s Pol Maj-Gen Apichart Boonsrirote, saying that on June 27 (the original report says the report was made on June 26) a British tourist identified as 20 year old Isabel Victoria Bakter made a report with Koh Phangan police reporting that her iPhone 7 and 3,000 baht in cash had gone missing on Sai Ree beach on the scenic Koh Tao island on June 25 (original police report below).

He insisted that Isabel didn’t say she was robbed but merely said that the two items just went missing.

You can read the original article about this story HERE.

He said the duty officer then advised Ms Bakter to lodge her complaint with Koh Tao police as her belongings were reported to have gone missing there, but she claimed it was not convenient for her to go there and she merely wanted a police report so she could claim an insurance compensation.

The duty police officer made a copy of her complaint form and gave it to her, said Pol Col Sathit, stressing that the British backpacker did not complain of being raped and robbed as reported in the social media.

The Koh Phangan police officer’s recollection of events is very different from the statement Isabel has made with UK police and repeated in articles in the Samui Times.

Ms Bakter left Thailand via Bangkok on July 2.

Thai PBS reports that Koh Tao police deputy superintendent Pol Lt-Col Napa Senathip disclosed that on August 8, a resort owner on Koh Tao island informed his men that he received a message from Ms Bacter that while vacationing on Koh Tao she was raped and robbed of her cellphone and 3,000 baht in cash and demanded that he was to be held accountable for the incident.

(The ‘resort’ is named as Fishbowl Bar and Leo Bar in the girl’s original story)

After receiving the information from the resort owner, Koh Tao police then checked video footages at the resort but found that all the footages on that particular day that the alleged crime took place had been automatically deleted, said Napa, adding that the police wanted to question the British backpacker but found she already left Thailand in July.

According to Thai PBS, Pol Maj-Gen Apichart said he had instructed the police to trace the origins of the  reported rape and found out that it came from a website which was registered abroad but used the name of a famous tourist destination in Surat Thani province (he was referring to Samui Times, registered in the UK).

He then alleged that the same website had occasionally posted fake news to discredit Koh Tao since the murder of two British backpackers on the island in 2014.

Samui Times has also referred to Koh Tao as ‘Death Island’ with the Surat Thani police saying they will sue the website for libel.

(The Thaiger notes that a mysterious loss of CCTV footage at the same bar was the excuse used in the investigations into the murder of British back-packers Hanna Withering and David Miller in 2014.)

News

Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui

The Thaiger

Published

3 days ago

on

August 24, 2018

By

Lux Neo is now available, combining stunning sea views and outstanding modern design. Lux Neo is the newest award winning project by the “Neo” team with critiqued unique villa design and award winning styling. Click HERE to read more about the Neo design team and some of their otters award-winning projects.

This magnificent site offers a unique combination for in Thailand – inspired design, value, astonishing views and quality. Designer two or three bedroom villas are now available with sea views to Chaweng Noi and just minutes to the main attractions, beaches, shops, airport and the main Chaweng shopping and beach areas.

The “Lux” location is 18 Rai of premium Chaweng Noi sea view land with “Neo” being a private 12 plot residential development featuring the uniquely inspired villa style. The highly desirable location of Chaweng Noi is just 1 kilometre away from some of Koh Samui’s best beaches and restaurants.

These luxuriously designed spaces include vaulted double height ceilings, mezzanine floors, large open airy spaces, modern terrazzo bathrooms and mezzanine bedrooms – all with breathtaking views of Koh Samui offering unparalleled design with nothing else like it in South East Asia.

Prices start from 8.8 million baht for the 2 bedroom villas ranging up to 12.5 million baht for the 3 bedroom villas.

Read more about the details of this stunning Samui development or make enquiries HERE. You will be able to find out a lot more information as well as compare the new Lux Neo to other projects in the area.

Go to property.thethaiger.com when you want to search for Thailand’s largest selection of properties.

Samui

Police report surfaces in the latest Koh Tao alleged rape and robbery

The Thaiger

Published

3 days ago

on

August 24, 2018

By

After the Samui Times published their original story about a British girl being allegedly raped on island of Koh Tao, Khaosod English and local police cast doubt on the story. When police were contacted by Khaosod they told them that nobody had filed a report of either rape or robbery.

Original Thaiger story HERE.

Khaosod English reported…

“According to Samui Times, the tourist was drugged and subsequently attacked on Sairee Beach near the same place two British backpackers were murdered in 2014. The assault reportedly took place June 26, but a local police officer denied anyone had filed a report.

“No one has alerted us about it,” Koh Tao deputy police chief Napha Senathit said by phone. “In these kind of cases, we would have [investigated] if someone made a report.”

Lt. Col. Napha added that his force has received allegations of sexual assault in the past which later turned out to be consensual. He cited the case of a French policeman falsely accused of rape in April.

“Many cases turned out differently after they filed the report, like that case about the Frenchman,” Napha said.”

The Samui Times has presented a copy of the police report (name of the victim blurred, below) proving that the story was not ‘made-up’ as speculated in the Khaosod English story, that the victim does exist, she did make a report to the police on Koh Phangan, albeit they would only take her story about the robbery and refused to document the rape (as the woman originally claimed).

The report was made on nearby Koh Phangan after the young 19 year old victim claimed she didn’t want to stay on Koh Tao following her traumatic experience. Samui Times asks the question in today’s article as to why officers on Koh Phangan neglected to inform officers on Koh Tao about the police report.

“The police in Koh Tao have always maintained they are not corrupt, conduct thorough investigations and leave no stone unturned when it comes to providing answers. However, in this latest development they have unequivocally proved that is not the case.” – Samui Times

The Police report (below), lodged on June 27, 2018 reads…

“(Name of suspect blurred), 19, from Great Britain filed a complaint about being robbed at Sairee Beach on Koh Tao. Missing items are as the file documents: 1 iPhone, 1 credit card and 5000 Baht in cash. The report from Koh Phangan Police is signed by Kritsada Tongsakul.

“It is the opinion of the Samui Times that in this case that police on Koh Tao and Koh Phangan are either not communicating and incompetent or simply lying, and if that is the case the families of the other victims in the UK would be well advised to demand all of their cases be re-opened and reinvestigated!” – Samui Times

Trending