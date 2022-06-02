Connect with us

Incredible spots for cliff jumping in Thailand

Cita Catellya

Photo by Austin Neill via Unsplash

Thailand’s natural beauty attracts adventure-seekers and outdoor enthusiasts from all around the globe. For many people, exploring Thailand is incomplete without some adrenaline. And what’s more thrilling than jumping off a cliff and free-falling into the country’s sparkling waters? If you’re seeking some adrenaline rush in Thailand, here are some of the best cliff jumping spots to take your vacations to new heights!

Cliff jumping is a fun activity, but it does not come without risks. So before we begin with the list, we want to remind you that there are a few key points to keep in mind when cliff-jumping.

  • Make sure you check the weather and water conditions, especially when you are jumping into the ocean. Always have an exit route planned so you won’t get stuck out in the sea.
  • Inspect your landing zone, do a depth check, and check for debris before jumping. Even if you read that the spot is safe online, the conditions can change. Check for loose rocks, reefs, driftwood, and the depth of the water, among other things. The easiest way to properly assess water depth is by using a long stick or swimming into the spot. However, it’s better if you can get an exact measurement. Don’t jump if the water is less than 4 metres deep. In addition, rocks at the bottom of the water might seem deeper than they actually are.
  • Know your limits and trust your intuition. If your instincts tell you it’s too risky, just give it a pass.

Cliff jumping spots in Thailand

1. Tanote Bay, Koh Tao

If you’ve been dreaming of a perfect cliff jump, Tanote Bay in Koh Tao is a great spot to go. White sand, crystal clear water, fresh air, a fantastic jungle backdrop – that’s what you’ll get here. It’s popular among those who want to cliff jump due to its accessible cliff jumping rock and nice deep water. Since the rock is located in the middle of the bay, you’ll have to swim around 20 metres and climb up into the rock base. Then, you’ll have to climb to the top of the rock using a rope. It might sound like a lot of work, but it’s totally worth it! Be sure to jump on the south side of the rock for the safest landing. While the jump is only 5 metres, it’s still a ton of fun, and it’s perfect to practise your jump technique. Plus, the water is 10 metres deep, which is ideal, so you don’t have to worry about scraping the bottom.

Cliff jumping spots in Thailand

2. Koh Phi Phi

Koh Phi Phi is possibly one of the most popular spots for cliff jumping in Thailand. Back in 2013, the island hosted the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series finals. And since then, many thrillseekers have come to try cliff jumping off of the stunning limestone karsts into the sparkling turquoise waters. Getting into the cliff jumping spot on the island by yourself can be complicated. However, there are cliff jumping excursions you can join. These tours usually begin with an in-depth briefing on cliff jumping, followed by a short boat ride to the jumping spot. The jump is about 6 metres in height, and you can backflip and jump as many times as you want. Since the spot is also famous for snorkelling, you can see many beautiful fishes!

Incredible spots for cliff jumping in Thailand | News by Thaiger

Photo via Freepik

3. Grand Canyon, Chiang Mai

The Grand Canyon in Chiang Mai is basically a clay and square quarry. It was turned into a waterpark with lots of activities like wakeboarding, ziplining, and kayaking quite recently. In the past, visitors could leap from any towering cliff on the canyon’s exterior. However, a few unfortunate accidents happened, and most of the spots were blocked. Today, visitors are only allowed to jump in one designated area. Still, the designated area is an incredible spot for cliff jumping. The water is said to be about 50 metres deep, so you don’t have to worry about hitting anything. In addition, there are employees who are ready to help you in case you don’t land correctly. They’ll also throw life jackets down for you after you jump. It’s easy to get out of the water. Therefore, if you want to jump more than once, you can easily climb back up using the rope ladder!

Incredible spots for cliff jumping in Thailand | News by Thaiger

Photo via Freepik

4. Mae Sai Waterfall, Chiang Rai

Mae Sai Waterfall is a two-tiered waterfall in Mae Yao, Chiang Rai. It’s a bit far from the centre of the city, and it might not be on the regular Chiang Rai itinerary route. Still, it’s totally worth the 35-minute motorbike ride. The waterfall is perfect for adventure seekers who want to mix thrill with relaxation. The two waterfall levels are around 100 metres away from each other. Both levels have a fantastic pool that you can swim in. You can usually cliff jump on the bottom level waterfall. Although the jump is only around 6 metres high, it can be a bit challenging because you have to land where the water is deepest, which is the centre of the pool. It’s essential to avoid the shallow edges to be safe. You should also check the depth and conditions of the water. Sometimes, the water is not deep enough for a cliff jump. But when it is deep enough – it’s a total blast!

Incredible spots for cliff jumping in Thailand | News by Thaiger

Photo via Flickr

So, are you brave enough to take the leap?

Looking for more relaxing activities in Thailand? Read our guide on unique spa treatments in the Land of Smiles!

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Cabra
    2022-06-02 09:59
    More tourist seem to prefer balcony jumping in Pattaya. Many just forget to inspect the landing zone before jumping.
    Cita Catellya

    Cita Catellya is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence.

    image

    Trending