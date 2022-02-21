Vietnam
Vietnam’s vaccine passport pilot programme for international travellers enters phase 2
Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has released guidelines for implementing the second phase of its COVID-19 vaccine passport pilot programme to welcome international tourists.
Phase 2 will continue from now until the country’s full reopening of arrival and departure tourism activities via air, land, and sea routes, which is set for March 15.
During this period, overseas Vietnamese and Vietnamese citizens, as well as foreign nationals, are eligible to participate in the pilot programme through regular international flights, both commercial and charter.
Tourists must have a certificate of vaccination against COVID-19 or a certificate of recovery from COVID-19 recognised by Vietnam.
The second dose of vaccine must be between 12 months and 14 days from the date of departure, while those who have recently recovered must have been discharged from the hospital not more than 6 moths prior to departure.
Tourists are also required to have proof of a negative PCR test within 72 hours before departure, and have medical insurance that covers COVID-19 treatment with a minimum liability of US$20,000.
SOURCE: Vietnam News
