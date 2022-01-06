Philippines
Child marriage legally outlawed in the Philippines
In the Philippines, one in every 6 girls get married before the age of 18. But on Thursday, child marriage became illegal in the country as a new ban went into place. The Philippines is saddled with gender inequality and a culture that has long accepted child marriage as a common practice.
In fact, Plan International, a British rights group, said that the Philippines has the 12th highest amount of child marriage in the world. But now President Rodrigo Duterte has signed into law the new ban on child marriages with harsh consequences for violators.
Those caught marrying or living with someone under the age of 18 can be sentenced to up to 12 years in prison, and those who assist by arranging a marriage or officiating a wedding ceremony with an underage bride can receive the same prison term.
The new law reframes child marriage not as a cultural tradition but a form of child abuse, saying that it “debases, degrades, and demeans the intrinsic worth and dignity of children.” The Philippine government says this new law brings the country in line with international standards regarding the rights of women and children.
The United Nations Children’s Fund issued a report last year that last year more than half a billion girls were involved in child marriages around the world. Though the tradition of child marriages is declining in popularity in most parts of the world, it’s still a significant problem in South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.
While the law went into effect on Thursday, there have been some parts of the law that have been delayed from going into effect right away, allowing for a one year transitional period for child marriages in indigenous communities and amongst Muslim people, two demographics where children being married is fairly common.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai vaccines recieve a 40 million baht donation from SET
Child marriage legally outlawed in the Philippines
6.2 billion baht earmarked by Exim Bank for bailout for airlines
How cross-border payments fintechs like DeeMoney are empowering the gig economy
Two children killed, 24,000 displaced in Indonesia’s Sumatra island flood
At least 20 civilians killed and 40 houses razed in latest army attack in Myanmar
Bodies of Thai model and unidentified woman found in Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River
Thailand News Today | Is the tourist high season over already?
Mother tries to give away baby, then abandons by Bangkok canal
Thailand to impose three-month ban on live pig exports in order to boost domestic supplies
Norwegian man in Thailand guilty for scamming Norway’s Covid-19 compensation scheme
Kids ride free on BTS and MRT trains for National Children’s Day
3.7 million Moderna vaccines arriving in January, 1.3 million today
Thursday Covid Update: 5,775 new cases; provincial totals
Public Health Ministry pushes for January 15 cutoff for Test & Go
Mob accuses mother, grandmother of death at boy’s funeral
Possible amendments to Test & Go for Thailand Pass
Maya Bay reopens | VIDEOS
Tourists flock to Koh Phangan for New Year’s beach party
UPDATE: Talk of Test & Go cutoff date, approved travellers can’t reschedule flights
Updates for food and beverage venues in Pattaya
Government to discuss delaying resumption of Test & Go until end of January
No confirmed date for resumption of Test & Go as Omicron infections spread
2 Sinovac plus Pfizer booster less effective against Omicron variant
Thailand News Update | Proposal to extend T&G postponement & New Chon Buri rules
Thailand News Today | Thai Officials Insist On More Restrictions
Test & Go suspension continues & Govt pushes nightclub re-opening delay | GMT
Thailand sees 32,627 travellers in 2022, Russians top the list
What to do if you test positive for Covid-19 in Thailand
The world’s largest trade bloc launches today – January 1, 2022
Pattaya sets up 3 free Covid-19 testing points to access nightlife
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Possible amendments to Test & Go for Thailand Pass
- Thailand3 days ago
UPDATE: Talk of Test & Go cutoff date, approved travellers can’t reschedule flights
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Government to discuss delaying resumption of Test & Go until end of January
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
No confirmed date for resumption of Test & Go as Omicron infections spread
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand sees 32,627 travellers in 2022, Russians top the list
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
What to do if you test positive for Covid-19 in Thailand
- Thailand3 days ago
Tourist says man assaulted her after she refused to pay 50 baht for Koh Samui viewpoint