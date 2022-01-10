Connect with us

Myanmar

Myanmar's Suu Kyi slaps with six years jail terms

Aung San Suu Kyi | Photo via Wikimedia

Myanmar’s deposed leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, has been sentenced to four years in jail for three charges brought by a Naypyidaw court under the military junta this afternoon, according to reports.

The court ruled that 76 year old Suu Kyi, who was detained since the military took power in early February 2021, was found guilty of two offences linked to the illegal importation of walkie-talkies, as well as another charge of violating Covid-19 guidelines.

Soldiers invaded her house on the day of the coup, purportedly uncovering the contraband equipment, which led to the walkie-talkie allegations.

The four-year term she received in December for instigating and breaking Covid-19 standards while campaigning for the 2020 elections was added to today’s punishment.

The military leader and head of the junta, Min Aung Hlaing, reduced the sentence to two years and stated that she could serve her time in the capital, Naypyidaw, under house arrest.

According to a local monitoring group, the junta’s power grab sparked widespread unrest, which security forces sought to quell with mass detentions and deadly crackdowns that murdered over 1,400 civilians since February 1.

Amnesty International, based in the UK, wrote on Twitter that the fresh convictions were the latest act in the farcical trial against the civilian leader, and called for her freedom, as well as the release of thousands of others arrested since the coup.

    Recent comments:
    image
    Stardust
    2022-01-10 20:36
    This NWO-Soros-puppet deserved a way longer jail term, but most likely behind the curtains there was an agreement that she will get a soft sentencing, even allowed to doing house arrest, while the criminal elite-thugs…
    image
    DesperateOldHand
    2022-01-10 20:37
    More Propaganda and Brainwash from Reuters and The Thaiger. Democracy is an illusion and the biggest lie. No one I know ever was able to made any real decision, not even the mayor from my…
    image
    Stardust
    2022-01-10 20:38
    What Q Anon has got to do with the fact, that the George Soros funded Open Society Foundation is responsible for the situation and the civil unrest in Myanmar? I think you are right with…
    image
    Pinetree
    2022-01-10 20:44
    So what, they deserve each other, When she took over, she ended up being as bad as the Generals and also committed genocide, or at least didn't fight against it, or even object to it, but publicly supported her Army…
    image
    Chatogaster
    2022-01-10 20:48
    More Propaganda and Brainwash from Reuters and The Thaiger. Democracy is an illusion and the biggest lie. No one I know ever was able to made any real decision, not even the mayor from my…

      Trending