Garuda Airlines cabin crew to abandon face masks following complaints

After a number of complaints from passengers (we assume male passengers), Indonesian carrier Garuda Airlines is preparing to have cabin crew ditch face masks in favour of face shields. The decision comes after some passengers said they couldn’t tell if the crew were smiling, pouting, angry or couldn’t care less.
In response, Garuda CEO Irfan Setiaputra says the airline will gradually move to the wearing of face shields only. Current Garuda regulations dictate the wearing of face masks for crew, in addition to face shields and gloves, as do the regulations of competing Indonesian carriers such as Air Asia Indonesia.
“Many Garuda passengers complained that flight attendants are wearing masks because the passengers can’t see the attendants facial expressions. So, gradually, our flight attendants will wear only face shields.”
A Coconuts report says Irfan has made controversial remarks about cabin crew having to wear personal protective equipment in the past, despite many international carriers now adopting it as standard practice.
“All those PPE make flight attendants look like astronauts. I ask, is that a hospital or an airplane?”
However, his announcement that Garuda’s cabin crew will eventually ditch face masks has not gone down well on social media, with Indonesian netizens accusing the airline of risking the health of its employees because of complaints from a few passengers.
PHOTO: @karfianda/Twitter
SOURCE: Coconuts
พ่อตาน้องชมพู่รับ มีปมขัดแย้งครอบครัว แจงอายืมเงินวันเกิดเหตุ จากกรณีการเสียชีวิตของน้องชมพู่ ซึ่งผ่านมาเป็นเวลาประมาณเดือนกว่าแล้ว แต่ยังไม่สามารถจับตัวคนร้ายได้ ทางตำรวจได้เร่งสืบสวนหาสาเหตุ และตรวจหลักฐานในที่เกิดเหตุ และได้สืบสวนลุงพล ต่อมาก็ได้สืบสวน กาย ซึ่งเป็นอาแท้ๆ ของน้องชมพู่ เพราะกายเองได้มาที่บ้านของน้องชมพู่ในวันเกิดเหตุ ชาวบ้านจึงสงสัยว่า…
Tối qua (18/6), đối tượng truy nã đặc biệt nguy hiểm Triệu Quân Sự bị…
ผลหวยฮานอย 19 มิถุนายน 2563 หวยฮานอย 19/6/63 หวยฮานอย 19 มิถุนายน 63 4 ตัวตรง : 3 ตัวตรง…
After an initial search for a missing man, a dog sniffed out his owner's trail…
รองโฆษกรัฐบาล แจงยิบ CPTPP คืออะไร 3 ประเด็นหลัก CPTPP ทำไทยเสียเปรียบหรือไม่ CPTPP - วันนี้ รัชดา ธนาดิเรก - รองโฆษกรัฐบาล…
อาเล็ก ธีรเดช โพสต์ไอจี เต้ย มาคอมเม้นต์ ทำเอาเหล่าแฟนๆ เสียดายไปตามๆ กัน หลังจากที่พระเอกหนุ่มหน้าตี๋ อาเล็ก ธีรเดช ได้ออกมาให้สัมภาษณ์ เมื่อวันที่ 18 มิ.ย.…