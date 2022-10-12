Connect with us

Thai Lion Air to resume direct flights to Taipei

Published

 on 

Budget airline Thai Lion Air will resume its direct service between Bangkok and Taipei in Taiwan on December 17. Tickets start at 2,950 baht one-way.

Flight SL396 will depart from Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 8.35pm and will arrive in Taipei at 1.25am the next day.

Flight SL397 will depart from Taipei’s Taoyuan International Airport on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 2.35am and arrive in Bangkok at 5.35am. The flight time is approximately three hours.

The journey takes approximately 3 hours and 50 minutes.

Tickets will go on sale today on the Thai Lion Air website for a discounted price of 2,950 baht one-way. The price includes a generous checked baggage allowance of 20 kilograms and a carry-on allowance of seven kilograms.

Passengers who wish to change the date of their flight will be charged a rebooking fee of 750 baht.

Other airlines serving the route include Thai Vietjet Air, Thai Airlines, China Airlines, Tigerair, Thai Smile, and Starlux.

Always check the visa and Covid-19 related entry requirements before travelling, which are subject to change.

Tomorrow, Taiwan will replace its mandatory three-day hotel quarantine with a “seven-day self-initiated epidemic prevention period.” All arrivals over 2 years old will receive four ATK tests.

