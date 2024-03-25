Russian man dies in Phuket motorbike crash

A fatal motorbike crash claimed the life of a 25 year old Russian man in Phuket’s Baan Don, Tambon Thepkrasattri last night. The unfortunate event, which took place yesterday, March 24, ended when the man’s vehicle collided with the wall of a house.

Upon receiving the information about the accident around 10pm, Police Lieutenant Colonel Niwat Thimket of the Thalang police promptly arrived at the scene. The Yamaha NMAX motorbike, registered in Phuket, was found wedged between a power pole and the house’s front gate, still upright. The man’s body was discovered on the driveway in front of the gate.

A preliminary investigation led by the police revealed that the man was heading towards Cherng Talay when he lost control on a curve and crashed into the wall.

Rescue workers from both the Thepkrasattri Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) and the Phuket Kusoldharm Foundation were present at the scene. The man’s body was transported to Thalang Hospital while the motorbike was delivered to Thalang Police Station as evidence, aiding the ongoing investigation.

Despite the unfolding circumstances, the police report indicated that Russian consular officials had not been informed about the man’s death yet.

Concerning the man’s family, the Russian’s name is being withheld until his next of kin has been notified, reported Phuket news.

In related news, another devastating motorbike collision took place yesterday in Phuket on Wiset Road, Rawai, resulting in the death of two foreign men and a Thai woman earlier today. An 18 year old Thai woman, another victim of the incident, was left injured and was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital.

The tragic accident, which occurred at approximately 2.48am, was captured on CCTV footage. The Chalong Police, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Somkiat Sarasit, was alerted about the incident shortly after.

On arriving at the scene, located in front of Pan’s Kitchen restaurant opposite Soi Salika, the police found a Honda Click motorbike registered in Phuket and a blue Yamaha YZF-R1, a 998cc sports motorcycle, both severely damaged.