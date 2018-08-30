Phuket
PPHO Chief apologises for the hospital’s mistake over gauze left in body
Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) Chief has apologised over gauze being left in a woman’s vagina after the patient had given birth at a government hospital in Thalang.
Two people have made official complaints about the Phuket government hospital in Thalang alleging malpractice. In one case, gauze was left in a woman’s vagina after the patient had given birth, whilst another had allergic reactions following a nurse giving an incorrect injection. Reports were filed to the Thalang Police
The Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) Chief Dr Jirapan Taepan spoke to the media today (August 30).
“After the gauze was expelled by the patient a doctor immediately conducted a check. No other related after effects have been discovered from the gauze case. ”
“The hospital has apologised for the mistake. We have already visited the patient at home. Compensation will be paid by law. ”
However the Phuket PR Office didn’t mention the other patient who had an allergic reaction following a nurse giving an incorrect injection.
Emergency water shut off hits Kathu
FILE PHOTO: PWA
The Phuket Water Authority (PWA) says that water supply in some areas of Kathu will be shut off today (August 30) after mains pipes broke earlier this morning. The mains were shut off from 3.30pm until repair works can be completed.
The PWA says that water supply in some areas of Kathu will be shutoff while work is being carried out on the mains pipes broken near the 7-eleven store – Thung Thong branch.
For updates please contact the PWA at 07 6319 173, 08 2790 1634.
Complaints over gauze left in body, wrong injections at Phuket Hospital
FILE PHOTO
Two people have complained about a Phuket government hospital in Thalang. Gauze was left in a woman’s vagina after the patient had given birth, whilst another had drug allergies following a nurse giving an incorrect injection. Reports have been filed to Thalang Police
Ms A says, “I gave birth at a hospital in Thalang on June 18. I had been released to return home after being at the hospital for three days. Since I was back home I had abdominal pain and blood was coming from my vagina.
“I was still having pain. On August 28 gauze came out from my vagina with very bad smell. I immediately went to the hospital.”
Another person, named only as Ms B says, “I went to a hospital after I had a cold for five days. A nurse gave me one injection but didn’t ask my name before injecting me.”
“Ten minutes later another nurse came in and said she will give me an injection for nausea. I told her that I had already been injected.”
“The hospital later discovered that the first nurse gave the incorrect injection to me. She gave me a pain relief injection instead.”
“After that a doctor came to me and apologised for the wrong injection. My body pressure shot up to 167. At first I already told the nurse that I am allergic to ‘ Ibuprofen’ which was one of the drugs given to me as pain relief medication. ”
“It’s ok, it’s just a drill” – Phuket Airport
PHOTOS: Newshawk Phuket
The Phuket International Airport is conducting an Emergency Plan Exercise: PEMEX, an annual, real-life practice drill today (August 30), from 10pm to 1.30am tomorrow.
The Phuket PR Office says that the simulations involve a ‘Sabotage and Suicide Bomber in Domestic Passenger Terminal’ scenario.
Some sections of the area for the practice drill will be closed. The Phuket Airport is appealing for passengers and passers-by for a cooperation not to record or take photos of the practice drill.
The General Manager of Phuket International Airport Petch Chancharoen is worried about the practice drill tonight especially for people who are coming to pick up or drop off their relatives and friends. He says this will be just a practice drill which is held every year to provide valuable training and prepare staff for emergency situations.
The Phuket International Airport apologises for any inconvenience.
