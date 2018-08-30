PPHO Chief apologises for the hospital’s mistake over gauze left in body

Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) Chief has apologised over gauze being left in a woman’s vagina after the patient had given birth at a government hospital in Thalang.

Two people have made official complaints about the Phuket government hospital in Thalang alleging malpractice. In one case, gauze was left in a woman’s vagina after the patient had given birth, whilst another had allergic reactions following a nurse giving an incorrect injection. Reports were filed to the Thalang Police

The Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) Chief Dr Jirapan Taepan spoke to the media today (August 30).

“After the gauze was expelled by the patient a doctor immediately conducted a check. No other related after effects have been discovered from the gauze case. ”

“The hospital has apologised for the mistake. We have already visited the patient at home. Compensation will be paid by law. ”

However the Phuket PR Office didn’t mention the other patient who had an allergic reaction following a nurse giving an incorrect injection.