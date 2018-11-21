Phuket teenager helps mother clean up roads before school | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Phuket teenager helps mother clean up roads before school

A 17 year old boy helps his mother clean up the road before going to school every day. Pohnwit ‘Mint’ Kongrun is studying at the Phuket Vocational College.

Pohnwit helps his mother to clean up the road outside their home in Narisorn Road near Suthat Road in Phuket Town every day before heading to school.

Pohnwit says, “My mother is working as a road cleaner for the Phuket City Municipality. She cleans up the roads and decorates trees along the road.”

“Every morning I come out here with my mother. After that she drops me at the school. Some days if I have a class in the morning I will be unable to help her.”

“I am not ashamed to help clean up the road. One of my friends also helps to clean on his holidays. I want to help my mother do her job. She is getting older and needs to carry heavy garbage to the bins. She might have a problem with her health.”

“I know that she has to hurry before the garbage truck arrives. I have never been ashamed to help my mother and cleanup our city. I will continue to do this.”

