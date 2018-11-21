Phuket teenager helps mother clean up roads before school | The Thaiger

People
Phuket teenager helps mother clean up roads before school
A 17 year old boy helps his mother clean up the road before going to school every day. Pohnwit ‘Mint’ Kongrun is studying at the Phuket Vocational College.
Pohnwit helps his mother to clean up the road outside their home in Narisorn Road near Suthat Road in Phuket Town every day before heading to school.
Pohnwit says, “My mother is working as a road cleaner for the Phuket City Municipality. She cleans up the roads and decorates trees along the road.”
“Every morning I come out here with my mother. After that she drops me at the school. Some days if I have a class in the morning I will be unable to help her.”
“I am not ashamed to help clean up the road. One of my friends also helps to clean on his holidays. I want to help my mother do her job. She is getting older and needs to carry heavy garbage to the bins. She might have a problem with her health.”
“I know that she has to hurry before the garbage truck arrives. I have never been ashamed to help my mother and cleanup our city. I will continue to do this.”
Netherlands to Thailand, the long way
by Wattanapol Matcha
Want to catch up with your father? Usually a short drive, phone call or quick email will solve that. But it wan’t quite so easy for this Dutchman.
28 year old William Coniris has completed a 17,900 kilometre cross-continent bicycle ride from the Netherlands to visit his 58 year old father, who lives in Thailand.
The 10 month journey, which began in mid-February this year, ended for William as he arrived his father Paul Coniris’s home in Suphan Buri yesterday, after three years of not having seen each other.
Having worked in the field of meteorology in his home country, the man said the journey, passing through 28 countries, had exposed him to new things and different scenes that would be inspiring for his work when he returned home.
The Nation reports that the Dutch cyclist recalled that he had stayed overnight along the way in a tent and spent about five to six hours cycling every day.
He said the most frequently occurring issue was a shortage of drinking water and food, as some countries did not have many shops on their roads.
In Thailand, however, there are so many shops and people are friendly, he added with a smile.
Coniris will travel back home on November 27, after what has been his third visit to the Kingdom.
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
Young vendors become very resourceful at extracting money from tourists. All in the quest of making an honest living and bringing some money to their families. This young boy seems to have knowledge of at least seven languages, obviously representing the most popular languages spoken by the tourists he speaks to during his daily rounds.
Netizens are impressed by his talents but some are saying that the boy has to develop this skill in order to survive. A translation follows some of the many languages he is able to use in his daily work. Let’s hope he gets the opportunity to use his skills in a prosperous career in the future.
We’ll take five of whatever you’re selling!
A video clip showing a Khmer boy showing off his linguistic talent while trying to sell souvenirs to a tourist in Cambodia is going viral on social media.
Making ends meet – washing cars for 5,000 baht a day
A 70 year old Aussie expat has rolled up his sleeves and ended up with a prosperous little local business in Rayong. An Australian pensioner is washing cars in Rayong to make ends meet.
And he’s reported to Ban Muang reported that he and his wife are earning a decent income. Thai customers have been heaping praise on 70 year old William Pearl for his car cleaning business.
William started the “Ran O” car-care business with his wife Srinuan Sukcharoen. The shop is in the city district of Rayong on Rat-u-thit Road.
Ban Muang reports that he has been helping out with the cleaning of cars since the start of the year.
“It was much better to be out doing something useful and the shop was making 5,000 baht to 6,000 baht a day cleaning an average of 20 cars.”
His wife gives the cars a wipe while Mr Pearl gets out the hose and shampoo.
“I’m not tired – I love it” he said.
Kids from the local schools are employed in their free time for 300 baht a day, he added.
