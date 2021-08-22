Connect with us

Phuket

Phuket sees third consecutive day over 100 Covid-19 infections

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Wikimedia

For the third day in a row, new Covid-19 infections in Phuket had topped 100 people as 126 new local infections were identified in the province yesterday. 2 new infections were found in Phuket Sandbox travellers as well. There were no new deaths reported yesterday, and the total remains at 17 fatalities from Covid-19’s third wave.

The rolling weekly total over the last 7 days now stands at 587 Covid-19 infections. Earlier in the week daily infections stood at around 50, but today saw 126 new infections, yesterday had 101 new cases, and a record 129 new infections were uncovered the day before that. Now the third wave of Covid-19 has brought a total of 2,528 infections to Phuket over the last 4 and a half months according to the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office.

81 more people were admitted to hospitals or medical care supervision programmes in Phuket bringing the current total to 1,046 people with infections, while 48 patients were discharged for a total of 1,556 released patients.

Of note, a total of 805 out of 1,013 total Covid-19 ready hospital or medical care beds available are occupied. This is just half a percent shy of 80% which was the threshold for reevaluating the Phuket Sandbox until a new order yesterday repealed all the exact numbers and replaced them with vague subjective criteria.

As always, the total infections reported in Phuket uses tricky math that doesn’t include a number of demographics that make up 138 more Covid-19 infections. The math doesn’t include the now 66 Phuket Sandbox cases, nor the “Bring Phuket People Home” program to bring residents who got Covid-19 in other regions back home to the island for treatment, which brought in 1 person yesterday, 39 people total. It also omits 23 nationals returning from abroad with Covid-19 and 10 people where were infected in other provinces and then came to Phuket.

Another grey area in Covid-19 calculations are antigen test kits which are not considered reliable so positive tests prompt a full RT-PCR test. 128 people tested positive yesterday with antigen kits, combining with those already in Covid-19 Care Centers as they await full RT-PCR test results to total 447 people.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

