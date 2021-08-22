Phuket
Phuket sees third consecutive day over 100 Covid-19 infections
For the third day in a row, new Covid-19 infections in Phuket had topped 100 people as 126 new local infections were identified in the province yesterday. 2 new infections were found in Phuket Sandbox travellers as well. There were no new deaths reported yesterday, and the total remains at 17 fatalities from Covid-19’s third wave.
The rolling weekly total over the last 7 days now stands at 587 Covid-19 infections. Earlier in the week daily infections stood at around 50, but today saw 126 new infections, yesterday had 101 new cases, and a record 129 new infections were uncovered the day before that. Now the third wave of Covid-19 has brought a total of 2,528 infections to Phuket over the last 4 and a half months according to the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office.
81 more people were admitted to hospitals or medical care supervision programmes in Phuket bringing the current total to 1,046 people with infections, while 48 patients were discharged for a total of 1,556 released patients.
Of note, a total of 805 out of 1,013 total Covid-19 ready hospital or medical care beds available are occupied. This is just half a percent shy of 80% which was the threshold for reevaluating the Phuket Sandbox until a new order yesterday repealed all the exact numbers and replaced them with vague subjective criteria.
As always, the total infections reported in Phuket uses tricky math that doesn’t include a number of demographics that make up 138 more Covid-19 infections. The math doesn’t include the now 66 Phuket Sandbox cases, nor the “Bring Phuket People Home” program to bring residents who got Covid-19 in other regions back home to the island for treatment, which brought in 1 person yesterday, 39 people total. It also omits 23 nationals returning from abroad with Covid-19 and 10 people where were infected in other provinces and then came to Phuket.
Another grey area in Covid-19 calculations are antigen test kits which are not considered reliable so positive tests prompt a full RT-PCR test. 128 people tested positive yesterday with antigen kits, combining with those already in Covid-19 Care Centers as they await full RT-PCR test results to total 447 people.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Phuket sees third consecutive day over 100 Covid-19 infections
Covid UPDATE: 233 deaths, provincial infection numbers, vaccine update
Food, medical allowance to be cut for Covid patients that are in isolation
Traveling abroad? This helpful tool lets you check visa requirements all at once
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Protesters clash with police for over 4 hours in Bangkok, 5 officials injured
Father and daughter drown in Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom, police suspect murder-suicide
Thalu Fah presents UN with letter requesting international support
650 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine found off Trang’s coast
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 233 deaths but over 20K released from state care
Vietnam Covid-19 surges, Ho Chi Minh enters lockdown Monday
MP challenges PM Prayut to kickboxing for prime ministership
China eyes booster shots to hit herd immunity by year’s end
24 arrested at illegal party in Koh Samui luxury villa
Covid UPDATE: 261 Covid-related deaths, provincial totals
Phuket Sandbox order revises rules to cancel or modify
Airlines pushing for September reopening for domestic flights
Tourism operators hopeful after Phuket sandbox mandatory stay reduced to 7 days
Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases; provincial totals
Macaque monkey sterilisation programme starts in Hua Hin
Hong Kong does a U-turn, reverts to 21-day quarantine for high-risk countries
Couple arrested shipping 490 grams of meth to Australia
Nida Poll shows half don’t agree with aggressive protests
CCSA approves “7+7” island hop extension to “Phuket Sandbox”
OPINION: Why restaurants are so f**ked
Chinese market finds Covid on durian packages
CP boss outlines 4 ways government could speed up pandemic recovery
Dengue fever on the rise in Bangkok, Department of Disease Control reports
Woman who stole over 250 million baht from sick mother sentenced to 12 years
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says restrictions are likely to be eased by early September
Police arrest man for allegedly robbing Bangkok gold shop, threatening owner with fake gun
Police arrest 21 people at Pattaya party violating Covid-19 decree
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Hong Kong does a U-turn, reverts to 21-day quarantine for high-risk countries
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says restrictions are likely to be eased by early September
- Crime2 days ago
Police arrest 21 people at Pattaya party violating Covid-19 decree
- Bangkok3 days ago
Police arrest man for allegedly robbing Bangkok gold shop, threatening owner with fake gun
- Sponsored2 days ago
Traveling abroad? This helpful tool lets you check visa requirements all at once
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
CCSA predicts that Covid-19 infections may have peaked
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 261 Covid-related deaths, news briefs
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago
China eyes booster shots to hit herd immunity by year’s end