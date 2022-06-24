Phuket officials say local Sunday market rakes in 2 million baht a week

Phuket officials say that a weekly market in the island province’s main city district has raked in at least 2 million baht a week this month. A local leader said the famous “Lard Yai” Phuket Street Sunday Market has seen a jump in tourists visiting it every week, now that Thailand is slowly winding its tourism industry up again.

The market, running for around 7 years now, with a few Covid ‘interruptions’, has been the island’s most popular fusion of the local and touristy elements, themed in amongst the region’s best examples of sin0-portuguese shop houses.

The Vice President of the Old Phuket Town Community said tourists are drawn to the food and products showing Phuket’s authentic heritage. The VP, Somyos Patan, told The Phuket Express…

“There are more than 500 shops and stalls at the market where most are presenting signature items of Phuket food and products with music along the road.”

Somyos said the market is one of the most famous sites on Thalang Road for tourists. Even though Thailand is chilling out on pandemic restrictions, Somyos stressed that the market is committed to following Covid-19 measurements to ensure visitors’ safety.

Food vendors and other sellers across Thailand have felt the crushing weight of the country’s Covid-19 restrictions. Provinces like Phuket that rely heavily on tourism have had their economies wrecked. Phuket officials have organised numerous festivals and events this year to highlight the province’s unique produce and heritage, and bring back income to local vendors.

Perhaps the success of the Phuket Street Sunday Market is a sign things are looking up again for sellers on the island province.

SOURCE: The Phuket Express