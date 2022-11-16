Connect with us

Drugs

Phuket man caught with meth pills at checkpoint

Published

 on 

Stock photo.

In the midst of Phuket’s recent spate of drug crackdowns and busts, a man has been caught with meth pills at a checkpoint in Thalang district. The man, 36 year old Pongpan, was caught with 107 meth pills at the Phuket Checkpoint in the Mai Khao sub-district earlier this week.

The police had been alerted earlier that the suspect who carrying illegal drugs was entering Phuket in a vehicle through the Phuket Checkpoint.

Pongpan was taken to the Tha Chat Chai Police Station to face charges of illegal possession of Category 1 drugs with intent to sell, The Phuket Express reported.

This news comes as police across Phuket have continued to bust drug criminals in recent months, particularly for meth. Last week, police seized 10,504 meth pills from a man in the main city district. 

Also last week, police found drugs and weapons in a man’s minivan in Patong. The police found nine meth pills, a gun, 10 bullets, a knife, and an axe in the minivan.

In Patong, renowned as a tourist hotspot in Phuket, police have recently intensified a drug crackdown on Bangla Road. Last night, in a crackdown targeting touts, a team of Patong Police and Kathu district officials tested 117 people out of the 195 on its list. Two men tested positive for drugs. Kathu District Chief Siwat Rawarangkul said the campaign to drug test “random” individuals would continue as part of an ongoing war on drugs. 

Patong Police also set up two checkpoints at both ends of Bangla Road for two hours.

Who knows when Phuket, and Thailand overall, will ever find a long-term solution to its deeply entrenched problems with meth.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Drugs29 seconds ago

Phuket man caught with meth pills at checkpoint
Patong34 mins ago

Despite floods, Patong drug crackdown continues
Thailand43 mins ago

Google Wallet launches in Thailand
Sponsored6 hours ago

Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
Thailand56 mins ago

Unhinged cop shoots bar owner after being refused free food & drinks
Phuket1 hour ago

After seeing smoke, Swedish man’s car burst into flames
Pattaya1 hour ago

Hotel maids busted for stealing from Pattaya tourist’s room years ago
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand1 hour ago

Fisherman reels in dead body from Chao Phraya River
Lifestyle2 hours ago

Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai airline oversells tickets on domestic flight causing passengers to miss wedding
Transport2 hours ago

Unruly passengers disrupt two flights in Singapore
Tourism2 hours ago

Lush lotus flowers in Northern Thai province draw tourists
Chon Buri3 hours ago

Police chief suspended as Pattaya pool villa suspects fess up
Thailand3 hours ago

Thai elephant given to Sri Lanka lives unhealthy life & works hard
Crime3 hours ago

Gambling den security guard says no shoot out occurred
Events3 hours ago

NEON Countdown EDM Festival comes to Bangkok
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending