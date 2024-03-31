Phuket karaoke bar raided, operator arrested for child prostitution

Picture courtesy of CIB

An illicit karaoke establishment in Phuket‘s Rassada district, found to be providing sex services by girls as young as 13 years old, was raided by the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), ultimately leading to the arrest of the female operator. The arrest was part of a larger police initiative aimed at individuals involved in the procurement of minors for sexual services.

The CIB’s report, released late last night, revealed that the operation occurred at a karaoke bar identified by the CIB raided a karaoke shop for prostitution involving children under 15 years of age. The exact date of the event was not included in the report, though it’s assumed to have taken place yesterday.

The raided venue, located in the Rassada subdistrict under the jurisdiction of the Phuket City Police Station, was captured in pictures released by the CIB. The raiding team, donned in vests and caps bearing the CIB and ATPD insignia (Anti-Trafficking In Persons Division), appeared to exclude any officers from the Phuket Provincial Police.

The karaoke bar operator, Saphawan, was apprehended during the raid and later identified as a 39 year old woman. Among the employees found at the location were a 13 year old and a 14 year old girl, with the CIB report highlighting that their job scope extended to serving customers, accompanying them at tables, consuming alcohol, and providing sexual services.

The charges for these sexual services were set at 3,400 baht (US$ 90), with the major share of 3,000 baht (US$ 80) going to the minor employee and 400 baht (US$ 11) being received directly by Saphawan. The operator now faces six charges relating to human trafficking and procuring minors for sexual services, and she has been handed over to Division 5 of the Anti-Trafficking In Persons Division for further legal proceedings, as stated in the CIB report, reported The Phuket News.

Thus far, no comments have been made concerning an investigation into the patrons who frequented the karaoke venue. Additionally, local officials who overlooked the illegal operation in Rassada have not been addressed. The Phuket Provincial Police have yet to make a public statement acknowledging the raid.