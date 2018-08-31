Kata Rocks joins the World Wellness Weekend 2018 global event

The Infinite Luxury Spa is hosting an exclusive yoga session to relax the body, mind and mood in celebration of World Wellness Weekend 2018, taking place this year on September 22 to 23.

The special ‘Sunset Rocks Yoga’ experience is scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 22 from 5:30 to 6:30pm and is complementary for 10 participants on a first come first serve basis.

According to Infinite Luxury Spa Manager Lucille Salalima, an exquisite outdoor sunset yoga and wellness experience at Kata Rocks in Phuket awaits those looking to commune with like-minded individuals for World Wellness Weekend 2018.

“We are delighted to be supporting this year’s World Wellness Weekend. It is fantastic to see support of these causes growing each and every year as the wellness industry continues to lead from strength to strength.

“Spreading wellness is at the heart of everything we do at the Infinite Luxury Spa, and we will continue to encourage our guests as well as our Thai staff to prioritise their wellness first on this important weekend,” she added.

According to the ‘World Wellness Weekend’ website, over 50 countries from Fiji to Hawaii will celebrate wellness, with hundreds of spa professionals, beauty salons, thermal springs, fitness, sport and tourism ready to take your breath away. Participants worldwide are invited to discover relaxing massages, soothing face treatments, fun yoga, Pilates, dance classes, creative workshops, inspiring conferences, uplifting hikes all at no charge.

Join us for the ‘Sunset Rocks Yoga’ class or relax your body and mind all weekend at the Infinite Luxury Spa for global wellness. For a complete list of the extensive wellness and spa packages and special options on offer please click HERE.