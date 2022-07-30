Phuket
Flooding chaos in Phuket
Yes, Thailand’s monsoon season is still here, and Phuket has been hit by the latest round of flooding chaos. After heavy rain poured down on the island province, cars were slowly driving through high floods in the main city district yesterday. Many people have come to Phuket for the long holiday weekend, which has added to the traffic problems.
Traffic police helped direct the grumpy drivers through the effected areas, which included: Thep Kasattri Road in front of the Thai Wassadu mall, Sri Soonthorn Road in Thalang, Thep Kasattri Road in front of Muslim Wittaya Phuket, Soi Pha Neang, and Pracha Uthi Road in front of the Tawee Saman Market. Luckily, no damages or injuries from from the floods have been reported so far.
Floods have wreaked havoc across Thailand for the past few weeks. On July 20, Bangkok saw a record-breaking rainfall of 132.5mm, surpassing the earlier record of 108mm on July 30th, 1955. Over 100mm of rain poured into Khlong Toei and Bang Na, the central districts of Bangkok.
Traffic in the Wattana business district was also crawling yesterday morning as both cars and foot traffic had to wade through the draining waters. Passenger taxi boats in the east-west running Saen Saeb canal were also suspended with the water level rising so much that the boats were unable to pass under some of the lower bridges.
Phuket’s wettest months are September and October, so the province can surely expect more flooding chaos to come.
To learn more about Thailand’s monsoon season, watch the video below.
SOURCE: The Phuket Express
